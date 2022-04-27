

GP co-brands with Symphony to launch new 4G smartphone

In this regard, a launching ceremony was held at GP Innovation Lab, GP House, on April Monday.

GP believes that 4G Smartphones' penetration across the country will help the nation unlock the people's potential to realize the 'Vision 2041' and help the country transform into a digital economy. The tech service leader also acknowledges that internet-based women entrepreneurshiphas become a significant contributor to society and the economy.

The new co-branded GP-Symphony G50 4G smartphone has a 5.7-inch 2.5D curved glass display, which enhances the experience of viewing videos and pictures with a bright and vivid display. It is equipped with an efficient 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor, 1GB RAM,and 32GB ROM to handle the users' everyday tasks flawlessly. It also comes with a 5MP main camera and a 2MP selfie camera. The device has a 3000 mAh battery to ensure daylong usage. Available in Dark Blue and Light Green colors, the 4G handset is priced at BDT 5990 only.

Women entrepreneurs around the nation are contributing to the growth of an IT-enabled community through their e-commerce and f-commerce ventures. Taking their efforts in building a digital and prosperous Bangladesh in cognizance, GP, as the company aims to enable them to unfold their possibilities in line with their vision to empower societies, offers a cost-efficient package through this co-branded initiative.

Hence, GP-Symphony G50 can be a befitting companion for these users with budding potential, allowing them to expand their network and explore their possibilities through the power of Grameenphone 4G.

Upon their purchase of the GP-Symphony G50 co-branded 4G smartphone, Grameenphone customers will receive free 12GB internet (3GB + 9GB Bioscope Streaming) with 7-days' validity and 30-days' free Prime Pass for Bioscope, Zee5, and Cinematic. After tagging, customers can also avail of an exclusive combo pack consisting 10GB + 200 minutes at BDT 299 for 6 months (with 30-days' validity.

At the event, GP CMO Sajjad Hasib said: "This year marks 51 years of Bangladesh's journey; At the same time, Grameenphone has achieved the milestone of completing 25 years of its journeyNow, with our new initiative with Symphony, it will be possible to expand the use of 4G smartphones at a very affordable price for users across the country and unleash the potential of our youth."

Edison Group Managing Director Jakaria Shahid said: "Through the co-branded handset, we also wish to accelerate women empowerment through the power of fast mobile connectivity. We wish to deliver more in the future, with a trusted partner like Grameenphone."

During the event We Forum Bangladesh President Nasima Akter Nisha , shared " I really appreciate Grameenphone and Symphony's initiative to make 4G available for women in a cost-effective way."





