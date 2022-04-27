Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

National cricketer Taskin now the ambassador of Infinix

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Infinix is proud to onboard cricketer Taskin Ahmed as the product ambassador of the Note Series. Taskin Ahmed, a youth icon, has signed a one-year contract to promote Infinix's Note Series devices throughout the year.
As an already established 'brand of choice' among young smartphone users, Infinix believes that Taskin is the perfect fit to represent the image and values of the Note series, says a press release.
Expressing his feelings on signing the contract, Taskin Ahmed said "With its trendy design, stunning features, premium quality outlook, and gaming core, Infinix has become the most trending smartphone brand among the young generation. As a representative of the youth of Bangladesh, I am both humbled and elated to be granted the opportunity to promote such a popular brand."
Infinix today announced the latest device of its premium series Note 12 delivering a holistic smartphone experience at the best value. The Note 12 is integrated with a 6.7 FHD+ true color AMOLED for a truly immersive experience, the powerful Helio G88 Ultra Gaming Processor for gaming excellence, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W Flash charge to support the monster gaming kit with dual DTS speaker for the ultimate gaming experience. The Note 12 also boasts a 50 MP ultra-night Triple camera for capturing excellent photos, an ultra-sleek design of 7.9 mm, and an extended RAM of up to 11 GB (6GB+5GB). The smartphone is set to outshine its predecessors in every aspect possible.
The Note 12 is rightfully labeled as 'AMOLED Stunner' as it offers a 6.7 FHD+ true color AMOLED display for its users at such an incredible and affordable price range. The AMOLED display has a lower battery consumption rate. Users can now supersize their view and get crystal clear brightness even in broad daylight. The smartphone is a perfect embodiment of impeccable form and function with an ultra-sleek design of 7.9 mm and its feather-light proportions.  The Helio G88 Ultra Gaming incorporates 2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors, which work in tandem to harness next-level intelligence for groundbreaking performance in gaming as well as in the daily usage of CPU-intensive applications.
The 5000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charging (Type-C) and has a charge cycle count as high as 800. Users can easily power through their day without any concern for charging. The Power Marathon Technology of the battery allows an incredible 2 hours of extra calling with only 5% power.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robi gave nearly Tk 958cr to govt exchequer in January-March
ADB pledges $2.88b to Asia-Pacific to tackle Covid-19 fall out
Marico, UCEP distribute honey among poor children
Hygienic dryfish producers celebrates Nutrition Week-22
Peoples Ins declares 12.50pc cash dividend
Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
NCCI President attends an Iftar Mahfil of Bangladesh Knitting Owners Association


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft