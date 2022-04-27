National cricketer Taskin now the ambassador of Infinix

Infinix is proud to onboard cricketer Taskin Ahmed as the product ambassador of the Note Series. Taskin Ahmed, a youth icon, has signed a one-year contract to promote Infinix's Note Series devices throughout the year.

As an already established 'brand of choice' among young smartphone users, Infinix believes that Taskin is the perfect fit to represent the image and values of the Note series, says a press release.

Expressing his feelings on signing the contract, Taskin Ahmed said "With its trendy design, stunning features, premium quality outlook, and gaming core, Infinix has become the most trending smartphone brand among the young generation. As a representative of the youth of Bangladesh, I am both humbled and elated to be granted the opportunity to promote such a popular brand."

Infinix today announced the latest device of its premium series Note 12 delivering a holistic smartphone experience at the best value. The Note 12 is integrated with a 6.7 FHD+ true color AMOLED for a truly immersive experience, the powerful Helio G88 Ultra Gaming Processor for gaming excellence, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W Flash charge to support the monster gaming kit with dual DTS speaker for the ultimate gaming experience. The Note 12 also boasts a 50 MP ultra-night Triple camera for capturing excellent photos, an ultra-sleek design of 7.9 mm, and an extended RAM of up to 11 GB (6GB+5GB). The smartphone is set to outshine its predecessors in every aspect possible.

The Note 12 is rightfully labeled as 'AMOLED Stunner' as it offers a 6.7 FHD+ true color AMOLED display for its users at such an incredible and affordable price range. The AMOLED display has a lower battery consumption rate. Users can now supersize their view and get crystal clear brightness even in broad daylight. The smartphone is a perfect embodiment of impeccable form and function with an ultra-sleek design of 7.9 mm and its feather-light proportions. The Helio G88 Ultra Gaming incorporates 2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors, which work in tandem to harness next-level intelligence for groundbreaking performance in gaming as well as in the daily usage of CPU-intensive applications.

The 5000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charging (Type-C) and has a charge cycle count as high as 800. Users can easily power through their day without any concern for charging. The Power Marathon Technology of the battery allows an incredible 2 hours of extra calling with only 5% power.













