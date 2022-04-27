Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI urges for energy roadmap to ensure energy security

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

FBCCI urges for energy roadmap to ensure energy security

FBCCI urges for energy roadmap to ensure energy security

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladsh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Jashim Uddin has urged the government to prepare an energy roadmap to ensure the energy security in industries.
The FBCCI President made the call at the second meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Power, Energy, Utilities, virtually held on Monday afternoon.
The industrialists are facing uncertainty as to whether gas and electricity will be available at the time of setting up the new factory, where the gas will be available if it is set up, and what the prices will be in the future. A roadmap on energy will remove these uncertainties, he added.
The meeting was chaired by Humayun Rashid, Chairman of the Standing Committee and MD and CEO of Energy pack Power Generation Limited. He said that the use of domestic resources has to be increased to ensure energy security in the country in the long run.
Citing the example of Sri Lanka, Humayun Rashid said that the energy crisis worsens the country's suffering. Mentioning that there is a plan to increase the price of electricity, he fears it would further increase the price of the daily commodities.
Abul Kasem Khan, director-in-charge of the standing committee and director of the FBCCI, said Russia-Ukraine war fueled up the energy challenges. Therefore, most countries are now thinking of revamping the renewable energy roadmap. Abul Kasem Khan feels that Bangladesh should also think about the sourcing of oil and gas. He called for strengthening BAPEX in the forthcoming budget to increase exploration and extraction of the country's minerals.
Mollah M Amzad Hossain, editor of the energy magazine Energy and Power, said that by 2025, the ratio of imported LNG to local gas will be equal. Then the price of gas will increase more. Hence, the country's rerolling, glass and ceramic industries will no longer survive, unless the price of the gas is controlled, he fears. He also emphasized on the extraction of domestic oil and gas to ensure energy security in the country.
Also present at the meeting were Committee Co-Chairman Md. Salauddin Yusuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, Ahmed Jamal, Data Magfur, Kazi Aminul Haque, Nazmul Haque, Shahid Alam and Secretary General of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzal Hoque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robi gave nearly Tk 958cr to govt exchequer in January-March
ADB pledges $2.88b to Asia-Pacific to tackle Covid-19 fall out
Marico, UCEP distribute honey among poor children
Hygienic dryfish producers celebrates Nutrition Week-22
Peoples Ins declares 12.50pc cash dividend
Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
NCCI President attends an Iftar Mahfil of Bangladesh Knitting Owners Association


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft