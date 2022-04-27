

FBCCI urges for energy roadmap to ensure energy security

The FBCCI President made the call at the second meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Power, Energy, Utilities, virtually held on Monday afternoon.

The industrialists are facing uncertainty as to whether gas and electricity will be available at the time of setting up the new factory, where the gas will be available if it is set up, and what the prices will be in the future. A roadmap on energy will remove these uncertainties, he added.

The meeting was chaired by Humayun Rashid, Chairman of the Standing Committee and MD and CEO of Energy pack Power Generation Limited. He said that the use of domestic resources has to be increased to ensure energy security in the country in the long run.

Citing the example of Sri Lanka, Humayun Rashid said that the energy crisis worsens the country's suffering. Mentioning that there is a plan to increase the price of electricity, he fears it would further increase the price of the daily commodities.

Abul Kasem Khan, director-in-charge of the standing committee and director of the FBCCI, said Russia-Ukraine war fueled up the energy challenges. Therefore, most countries are now thinking of revamping the renewable energy roadmap. Abul Kasem Khan feels that Bangladesh should also think about the sourcing of oil and gas. He called for strengthening BAPEX in the forthcoming budget to increase exploration and extraction of the country's minerals.

Mollah M Amzad Hossain, editor of the energy magazine Energy and Power, said that by 2025, the ratio of imported LNG to local gas will be equal. Then the price of gas will increase more. Hence, the country's rerolling, glass and ceramic industries will no longer survive, unless the price of the gas is controlled, he fears. He also emphasized on the extraction of domestic oil and gas to ensure energy security in the country.

Also present at the meeting were Committee Co-Chairman Md. Salauddin Yusuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, Ahmed Jamal, Data Magfur, Kazi Aminul Haque, Nazmul Haque, Shahid Alam and Secretary General of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzal Hoque.

















