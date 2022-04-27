

BBS, Robi team up for maiden Digital Population Census

BBS will conduct the sixth population and housing census digitally from June 15 to June 21, 2022.

Project Director for National Population and Housing Census 2022, Md. Dilder Hossain and Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Adil Hossain Noble signed an agreement in this connection on behalf of their respective organizations on Sunday.

The signing ceremony was held at the BBS Auditorium on Monday, Parishankhyan Bhaban, said a press release.

Under the agreement, Robi will provide around four lakh connections, data, SMS bundles and other digital solutions to BBS to support the first ever Digital Census.

Secretary, Statistics and Informatics Division Dr. Shahnaz Arefin, BBS Director General, Mohammad Tajul Islam, and Robi's Acting CEO and CFO, M. Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam along with high officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

Around 3.7 lakh enumerators will collect the population census data from across the country using Robi's 4.5G network and send them to a central server for processing.

Data will be collected from each household using a computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) system, geographic information system, and tablet computers with data connectivity.

Robi will also support BBS's zonal operations as well as the preparedness training. Besides data connectivity, SMS, location tracking, and e-CRM for monitoring call center support will be used for a smooth census operation.

BSS adds: President M Abdul Hamid is expected to unveil a memorial stamp on the project while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give an inaugural speech on June 14 marking the beginning of this landmark digital project.

Addressing the event, Secretary, Statistics and Informatics Division, Dr. Shahnaz Arefin said, "Accuracy of census data is extremely important to decide on policy measures that supports the country's socio-economic growth. In this connection, we found Robi as the most suitable partner to provide digital connectivity support for the first ever digital census of the country."

Robi's Acting CEO and CFO M Riyaaz Rasheed said, "Robi is proud to be associated with the first ever digital population census of the country. We thank the BBS for entrusting us with this major responsibility. We look forward to supporting this high priority national project with our innovative digital solution."









