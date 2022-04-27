Video
CPA to buy scanners from controversial firm

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Stakeholders alleged that the Chittagong Port Authority is going to import goods scanning machines from a foreign company which is blacklisted by the US and the European Union countries.
They say once it is done and exportable goods are scanned through those machines buyers in the US and EU countries may not accept such scan reports and may reject the consignments. As a result exports of readymade garments and others items may face difficulty in the western market.
The procurement of the scanning machines for Chittagong Port from the US blacklisted raises fears. The Chittagong Port had earlier imported similar scanning machines from the banned company and it is again doing so risking business credibility.
When contacted a senior official of Chattagram Port Authority told the Daily Observer that they are doing everything as per PPR and if there is problem in procurement it could be solved through discussions.
He further said, "We are yet to receive any complaints about the black listed company and once it turns out problematic we will solve it; we don't want to make our exports to face in a problematic situation."
He said, "It is just in tendering process now but if we see problem we will change the existing terms and conditions."
Earlier In 2016, the whole of Europe, including the United Kingdom and Australia, banned the export of goods by air and sea from Bangladesh, citing poor security and scanning. The European Union (EU) has launched a special audit campaign in the country's airports, including the port of Chittagong, after the ban was lifted by the government's diplomatic activities.
Now, if new objection arises exports not only to European Union, but also to United States may face trouble. It is learned that there are seven scanner machines now in Chittagong port. These machines are supplied by Chinese company Naktech Company Limited.
A year and a half ago, six more scanners were procured and a tender was called for five years of operation and management, but it is still pending.
Meanwhile, on March 21, the Chittagong Port Authority invited tenders for purchase of two more container scanning machines. The port authorities have set some conditions for the purchase of the two machines so that no one but a certain company can participate, a business insider in Chittagong said.


