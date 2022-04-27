Video
Momen seeks investment from CICA Member States in BD EZs

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and CICA Executive Director Kairat Sarybay holding talks at a city hotel on Monday.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen called for investment from CICA (The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) Member States in priority sectors at Economic Zones of Bangladesh.
He made the urge while holding a meeting with visiting CICA's executive director Kairat Sarybay at a city hotel on Monday, a foreign ministry press release said.
During the meeting, Dr Momen lauded Kazakhstan's role to establish CICA, which has emerged as a vital forum for pursuing peace, security and development in Asia.  
He also underscored the need for regular exchange of visits at the high political and official levels as it is a very important tool for strengthening existing relations.
BSS adds: CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.
It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world.
The 27 Member States, while affirming their commitment to the UN Charter, believe that peace and security can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation in Asia where all states co-exist peacefully and their peoples live in peace, freedom and prosperity.


