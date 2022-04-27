Video
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022
Border Haat will be set up on BD-Mizoram frontier: Tipu Munshi

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that a border haat will be set up between Bangladesh and Mizoram to enhance communication and trade relations.
Mizoram has proposed to set up the Border Haat at Silsuri in Mizoram and Sajek in the border area of Bangladesh, said an official press release of the government of Bangladesh issued on Monday.
In a joint statement issued after the meeting between Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Mizoram Commerce and Industry Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana on Monday, the Mizoram government proposed that Bangladesh may explore the possibility and viability of setting up matching infrastructure in the form of an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Thegamukh on Bangladesh side to synchronise efforts to formalise trade on both sides.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that Bangladesh has significant potential of trade with Mizoram as there is a big demand for ready made garments, construction material, plastics and food products made in Bangladesh. At the same time Bangladesh can import stone, vegetable, turmeric, ginger, pepper and bamboo products etc from Mizoram. The Border Haat will help in further strengthening trade ties and bilateral relations between the two countries, said Tipu Munshi.
Mizoram Commerce and Industry Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said that there is a potential to increase trade and transportation between the two countries using the Chattogram port and waterways of Bangladesh. Setting up the Border Haat will benefit both countries.
Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi visited the proposed Border Haat site with the Mizoram Commerce and Industry Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana. During his four-day visit, Tipu Munshi also met Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizoram.


