3-year import policy announced with individual’s limit at $10,000

The commerce ministry has issued a fresh import policy for three years, enhancing the admissible individual import limit to $10,000 for personal use or consumption. Under the pre vious import policy, the limit was $7,000.

The import policy issued by the commerce ministry in gazette notification on Sunday would remain valid till June 30, 2024.

Individuals, however, have been barred from selling such goods without taking approval from the competent government entity in one year of import.

In the case of importing allowed items worth above $10,000, a person will have to take approval from the chief controller defied in the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950.

The allowable limit for individual import has been enhanced at a time when the country's import payment capacity has been deteriorating in recent times due to an unusual growth in import payments in the current fiscal year 2021-2022.

Apart from the individual import limit, the central bank's policy allows Bangladeshi individuals spending up to $12,000 or equivalent amount of money in other currencies in a calendar year while traveling abroad for private purposes.

In addition to the $12,000, people traveling abroad on medical ground get scope to spend another $10,000 each in a year.

An official of the commerce ministry said that the government usually issued import policy for every three years, but the validity of the previously issued import policy expired in 2018.

No fresh import policy had been issued since then and that was why the import policy issued in 2015 remained valid before the issuance of the latest import policy, the official said.

An official of the commerce ministry said that the list of ineligible import items was kept almost unchanged in the newly introduced import policy. However, there is scope in the policy for including new products in the ineligible list of import items, he said.

In the new policy, the import of casino equipment has been included in the list of prohibited import items. The policy has partially restricted the import of used clothes.

It has allowed only the import of used blankets, sweaters, ladies' cardigans, men's jackets and trousers, shirts made of synthetic and blended fabric. The intention behind the partial restriction is to bring down the import of used clothes to half from the current level by 2024 and zero by 2026.











