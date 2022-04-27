Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3-year import policy announced with individual’s limit at $10,000

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

The commerce ministry has issued a fresh import policy for three years, enhancing the admissible individual import limit to $10,000 for personal use or consumption. Under the pre vious import policy, the limit was $7,000.
The import policy issued by the commerce ministry in gazette notification on Sunday would remain valid till June 30, 2024.
Individuals, however, have been barred from selling such goods without taking approval from the competent government entity in one year of import.
In the case of importing allowed items worth above $10,000, a person will have to take approval from the chief controller defied in the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950.
The allowable limit for individual import has been enhanced at a time when the country's import payment capacity has been deteriorating in recent times due to an unusual growth in import payments in the current fiscal year 2021-2022.
Apart from the individual import limit, the central bank's policy allows Bangladeshi individuals spending up to $12,000 or equivalent amount of money in other currencies in a calendar year while traveling abroad for private purposes.
In addition to the $12,000, people traveling abroad on medical ground get scope to spend another $10,000 each in a year.
An official of the commerce ministry said that the government usually issued import policy for every three years, but the validity of the previously issued import policy expired in 2018.
No fresh import policy had been issued since then and that was why the import policy issued in 2015 remained valid before the issuance of the latest import policy, the official said.
An official of the commerce ministry said that the list of ineligible import items was kept almost unchanged in the newly introduced import policy. However, there is scope in the policy for including new products in the ineligible list of import items, he said.
In the new policy, the import of casino equipment has been included in the list of prohibited import items. The policy has partially restricted the import of used clothes.
It has allowed only the import of used blankets, sweaters, ladies' cardigans, men's jackets and trousers, shirts made of synthetic and blended fabric. The intention behind the partial restriction is to bring down the import of used clothes to half from the current level by 2024 and zero by 2026.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robi gave nearly Tk 958cr to govt exchequer in January-March
ADB pledges $2.88b to Asia-Pacific to tackle Covid-19 fall out
Marico, UCEP distribute honey among poor children
Hygienic dryfish producers celebrates Nutrition Week-22
Peoples Ins declares 12.50pc cash dividend
Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
NCCI President attends an Iftar Mahfil of Bangladesh Knitting Owners Association


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft