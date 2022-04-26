Believe Pte raises $55m funding for boosting beauty products

With great pleasure we would like to inform you that, Believe Pte raises $55M in Series C funding to continue its global mission of delivering breakthrough personal care and beauty products.

Believe Pte Ltd, a fast-growing consumer products company serving the global Muslim audience with brands spanning skincare, fragrances, make-up and hair care has received commitments for its Series C funding of US $55M from incoming investors Venturi Partners and IIFL AMC alongside continued participation from Jungle Ventures, Accel, Alteria Capital and Genesis Alternative Ventures. Investment from IIFL AMC is subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Till date, Believe has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY .

