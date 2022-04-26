Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

London and Washington begin two days of trade talks

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, April 25: The UK on Monday began two days of talks with the United States, hoping for progress to secure a coveted post-Brexit free trade deal.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was hosting her US counterpart Katherine Tai in Aberdeen, northeast Scotland, and London.
The pair previously met in Baltimore at the end of March, and announced an agreement to end tariffs on steel and aluminium imports imposed by former US president Donald Trump.
Trevelyan made no mention of a free trade deal in comments Sunday night before the talks, instead calling the meeting a "second transatlantic dialogue" that would focus on "agreed priority areas".
They include the digital and innovation sectors, sustainable trade, supporting small- and medium-sized businesses, and supply chain resilience.
"This dialogue gives us a platform to explore more modern, digital ways of trading," Trevelyan said.
"It will identify and resolve barriers to trade to make it cheaper and easier for businesses in Scotland and throughout the UK to do business with our US friends."
The UK left the European Union in full in January 2021, and has been seeking deals across the world to boost international trade.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL approves 27.5pc dividend
Praava Health partners with Al-Arafah Islami Bank
Business Events
Pay Zakat to underprivileged through bKash
BB asks banks to take insurance coverage for export financing
Believe Pte raises $55m funding for boosting beauty products
London and Washington begin two days of trade talks
UNESCO celebrates World Book Day Campaign


Latest News
Ctg customers cheated by fake foreign products in Eid shopping
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft