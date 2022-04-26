UNESCO celebrates World Book Day Campaign

Each year, UNESCO celebrates World Book Day on April 23 to pay tribute to the world of literature, promoting the benefits and pleasure of reading books.

World Book Day is celebrated around the world to honour authors, illustrators, translators, books, and reading. In this season of reading, we should promote children's development as readers and promote a lifelong love of literature in them, says a press release.

With this commitment to promoting reading as a part of quality education, JAAGO Foundation has joined hands with The Asia Foundation by signing an MOU, to launch a seven-day #LetsReadTogether reading campaign across the country.

Community participatory campaigns will be organized in 64 districts of Bangladesh where youth volunteers of JAAGO Foundation will promote the Let's Read mobile app, Asia's free digital library for children, developed by The Asia Foundation, that makes reading easier and more fun than ever.

This week-long campaign that began on the 22nd of April will involve door-to-door awareness programs aimed at educating parents about the importance of reading and encouraging them to inspire their children to read more.

Additionally, youth volunteers will demonstrate how simple it is to download the Let's Read app onto a smartphone. A total of 16000 parents and 16000 children are expected to be reached through this campaign.

In the MOU signing, the country representative of The Asia Foundation. Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj said, "We are delighted to have this opportunity to engage with JAAGO Foundation and their youthful and energetic volunteers, to promote reading habits among children across Bangladesh. We consider this partnership between The Asia Foundation's Let's Read program and JAAGO, organic and tremendously powerful to have a sustained impact on children's access to high-quality reading and learning materials."







