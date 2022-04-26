Xiaomi unveils Mi Notebook, RedmiBook 15 series laptops

Leading global technology leader Xiaomi announced the launch of two new laptop series for the first time in the Bangladesh market. Xiaomi is bringing the Mi NoteBook series as well as the RedmiBook 15 series laptops for its loyal fans.

Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro offer unparalleled speed, performance and media experiences. They are designed to enhance and simplify productivity for power users by placing cutting-edge technology at their fingertips, says a press release.

Offering just the right mix to super start lives, the RedmiBook 15 series features a modern design, sturdy build quality, and optimized specifications. It comes with a 15.6" FHD display, 11th Gen Intel ® Core processors, coupled with 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and 11 hours of all-day battery backup, thereby giving multitaskers an extra push to power their dreams and aspirations.

Commenting on the launch, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi has been bringing the latest innovative technology in Bangladesh since the very beginning. Therefore, we are excited to extend our portfolio with the launch of Mi NoteBook series and RedmiBook 15 series in the country. With the launch of our first laptop category products in the market, we look at empowering our users with performance and portability to help them achieve their goals.

He further added, "Mi NoteBook series laptops come loaded with top of the line specifications such as an Aerospace grade Series 6 Aluminium body with Mi TrueLife+ and TrueLife displays for awe-inspiring, life-like visuals, all-day battery life, Type-C fast charging, and Thunderbolt 4 along with a backlit keyboard. Further, breaking the boundaries of performance in the ultra-light and portable category, these laptops feature the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core processors coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core processors, premium design and superior performance, these laptops are perfect options for those seeking solutions to support their modern working/learning style. We hope that our consumers and fans love using it as much as we have enjoyed the journey of creating these powerful laptops."







