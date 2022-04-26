GP customers can now upgrade to climate-friendly eSIM

eSIM are now available for Grameenphone (GP) customers at selected GP Centres in the country from Monday April 25, as the operator earlier announced the availability in March. However, despite system readiness, the launch was delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

eSIM (embedded SIM), is one of the catalysts to the revolutionary digital transformation across the world along with environmental benefits, which facilitates advanced connectivity through manifold unique and futuristic features, says a press release.

To obtain a GP eSIM connection, customers can visit the GP Experience centers (in Dhaka and Chattrogram) or the selected GP centers with their eSIM supported devices, fulfill the biometric registration process, and request an eSIM. By following the process of SIM purchase, an eSIM request can also be placed on GP's online shop. Customers can get their eSIM connection from GP House Experience Center, GPC Lounge Gulshan, GPC Lounge GEC- CTG, GP Online shop, Motijheel GPC, Farmgate GPC, Bashundhara city GPC, Dhaka Airport GPC, Uttara Jasimuddin road GPC, Simanto Square GPC, Dhanmondi and Sylhet Korimullah Market GPC. For new connection the price is BDT 200 and for replacement, from physical SIM to eSIM and eSIM to eSIM the price is BDT 99.

An eSIM-enabled device, a working camera of the respective device to scan the QR code, and an active internet connection (mobile data or WiFi) to activate the eSIM is required, eliminating all the logistical hassle of a physical SIM card.

With the spirit - "4G eSIM -The time is now for Eco-Friendly Digital SIMs" (4G eSIM - Poribesh-bandhob Digital SIM'er Ekhon'e Somoy) - GP users will be empowered to enjoy the full benefit of connectivity without a physical SIM card on an eSIM enabled device.

The company believes technological advancement and innovation must address growing climate concerns, and every step ahead is invaluable to protect mother nature. The global adoption of eSIM is projected to touch 3.4 billion by 2025. GP joins this journey of running operations responsibly as a forerunner at the technological front with a set ESG mission from Bangladesh.

"There is no denying that climate change poses alarming concerns for Bangladesh, and we must act responsibly by all means to protect our present and tomorrow. eSIM is one of the many eco-friendly steps from us, marking the silver jubilee of GP to serve our valuable customers more meaningfully and digitally, and at the same time join forces with society to protect mother nature." said GP CEO Yasir Azman.

Multiple networks and numbers can be stored on a single eSIM depending on the handset, ensuring seamless global connectivity. Customers can access more than one phone number, making it easier and more convenient for travelers. Since the solution is embedded in the device, it no longer requires manual input.











