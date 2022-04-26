Video
BD gives fertilizer at subsidized rate amid global price hike

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NAOGAON, April 24: Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said the government is providing fertilizer to the farmers at subsidized price despite the fertilizer price hike across the globe.
"Despite the increase in the price of fertilizer all over the world, the government is supplying fertilizer to the farmers at subsidized price," he said.
He said this while distributing free fertilizer and seeds among small and marginal farmers at Porsha Upazila Parishad auditorium in Naogaon on Sunday to increase the production of Ufshi Aush Paddy, a press release said.
Lauding the contribution of the scientists to the development of the agriculture in the country, he said they (scientists) in this country have developed high yielding rice varieties and taken those to the farmers.
"Due to this, farmer's production has increased despite reduction of land," he added.
Addressing the farmers, the minister said the seeds and fertilizers given by the government as incentives are a deposit to them.
He urged the farmers to play effective roles to increase the production of the Aush paddy aiming to ensure food security in the country.
Highlighting the massive development spree of the incumbent government, he said that no one died without food during the tenure of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.
Besides, Sadhan also distributed cheques worth around Taka 4, 89,000 among 47 women under the self-employment programme of the Department of Women Affairs.
Later, the Food Minister distributed bicycles among 50 minority ethnic students and handed over scholarship cheques to 210 meritorious students under the programme 'Development Assistance for Special Area (except CHT)'.
Development Assistance for Special Area (except CHT) is a Bangladesh government development program under the Prime Minister's Office for special areas containing ethnic minorities in Bangladesh excluding the Chittagong Hill Tracts.    -BSS


