‘tap’ launches Zakat Campaign

Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay or 'tap' has come up with an easy way to pay Zakat ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Fitr for any madrasa and orphanage of the country.

Tap inaugurated the zakat collection campaign at Merul Badda at Madrasa-Tun-Noor and orphanage to get rid of the immense hassle of physical zakat payment. Customers can now pay Zakat directly from their 'tap' accounts to a specific Madrasa, says a press release.

Customers can see the list of madrasa by clicking Zakat tab from their 'tap' accounts. From the enlisted madrasas, users have to select the particular madrasa they want to donate their zakat to, mention the zakat amount and send the amount. The madrasa account will instantly receive the money donated by the users.

Any madrasa of the country can be enlisted. To be added the list of `tap' anyone can communicate its own call center. They can call in 16733 number to communicate and can be added the list of any madrasa and orphanage of Bangladesh. Already 100 madrasah are included in the list.

Regarding the Zakat Campaign, CEO of Trust Axiata Pay or 'tap' Dewan Nazmul Hasan states, "We endevour to ease the lifestyle of people from all walks of life. We have initiated this zakat campaign to make the zakat donation easier for people living in any corner of the country and so that the affluent people can pay their zakat with just one click. Similarly, to aid the madrasas situated in any part of the country. We are grateful to Bangladesh Bank for providing us the opportunity to do such work.

Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, Chairman, Trust Axiata Digital Limited, company that owns 'tap', was launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier last year on July 28.

`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce.

tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.









