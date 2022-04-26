Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marico launches Mehedi hair dye

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh has recently launched HairCode Egypt Mehedi Crme Color for coloring hair & beard. It is a ready-to-use Mehedi Color in cream format, that gives users natural mehedi color in only 30 minutes.
The unique crme does not need to be mixed with water or ground and can be applied immediately after opening the pack, says a press release.
HairCode Mehedi Crme color has goodness of natural mehedi with nourishment of hibiscus, it is Halal Certified and made with 100% natural ingredients without harmful chemicals. The revolutionary format will help Mehedi users to get the desired vibrant Mehedi color on hair and beard without any hassle. Also, it will give 3 different color shades in 15, 30 & 60 minutes as shown on pack.  Furthermore, it is completely safe to use and free from any Harmful Chemical.  Haircode Mehedi crme color provides the vibrant Mehedi color, 100% grey coverage and long-lasting color.
Speaking on the launch, Allen Ebenezer Eric, Director of Marketing, Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "HairCode is a brand synonymous with Hair Coloring; the brand endeavors to meet consumer needs by building relevant products and propositions. HairCode Egypt Mehedi Crme Color has been built as an innovation, after intense research and development over many years. With this, we are reaching out to consumers who wish to color their hair and beard using the natural goodness of henna."
The HairCode Egypt Mehedi Crme Color is available in a convenient 25gm pack at only BDT 25 and can be found in nearby retail outlets and in all major e-commerce platforms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL approves 27.5pc dividend
Praava Health partners with Al-Arafah Islami Bank
Business Events
Pay Zakat to underprivileged through bKash
BB asks banks to take insurance coverage for export financing
Believe Pte raises $55m funding for boosting beauty products
London and Washington begin two days of trade talks
UNESCO celebrates World Book Day Campaign


Latest News
Ctg cutomers cheated by fake foreign products in Eid shopping
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft