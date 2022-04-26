Marico launches Mehedi hair dye

Marico Bangladesh has recently launched HairCode Egypt Mehedi Crme Color for coloring hair & beard. It is a ready-to-use Mehedi Color in cream format, that gives users natural mehedi color in only 30 minutes.

The unique crme does not need to be mixed with water or ground and can be applied immediately after opening the pack, says a press release.

HairCode Mehedi Crme color has goodness of natural mehedi with nourishment of hibiscus, it is Halal Certified and made with 100% natural ingredients without harmful chemicals. The revolutionary format will help Mehedi users to get the desired vibrant Mehedi color on hair and beard without any hassle. Also, it will give 3 different color shades in 15, 30 & 60 minutes as shown on pack. Furthermore, it is completely safe to use and free from any Harmful Chemical. Haircode Mehedi crme color provides the vibrant Mehedi color, 100% grey coverage and long-lasting color.

Speaking on the launch, Allen Ebenezer Eric, Director of Marketing, Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "HairCode is a brand synonymous with Hair Coloring; the brand endeavors to meet consumer needs by building relevant products and propositions. HairCode Egypt Mehedi Crme Color has been built as an innovation, after intense research and development over many years. With this, we are reaching out to consumers who wish to color their hair and beard using the natural goodness of henna."

The HairCode Egypt Mehedi Crme Color is available in a convenient 25gm pack at only BDT 25 and can be found in nearby retail outlets and in all major e-commerce platforms.

















