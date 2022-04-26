

Bengal Cement to be used in Dhaka elevated expressway

The expressway will stretch from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kutubkhali on Dhaka-Chattogram highway and facilitate quick entry and exit of vehicles to and from Dhaka.

Baskan Khanaba, Managing Director of expressway company, and Firoz Alam, Managing Director of Bengal Cement, signed the agreement in the latter's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently, said a press release.

"We have been testing the concrete settings of Bengal Cement for a long time and the result comes out very much satisfactory," said Khanaba.

Asadul Haque Sufiani, chief operating officer of Bengal Cement, Saroj Kumar Barua, general manager for corporate sales, and Ziaul Haque Farhan, co-general manager for corporate sales, were present.













