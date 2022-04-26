Demand for liquidity surges in banks ahead of Eid

Demand for liquidity in the money market has increased ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, as the central bank has adopted a policy to contain excess money supply in the market amid inflationary spike.

As the liquidity demand has turned up, the call money market has also become overheated leaving no scope for banks other than borrowing at higher rates.

So, the weighted average interest rate on the call money market increased to 4.54 per cent in April from 2.75 per cent in the previous month.

Bank officials said interest rate would remain high in the coming days as the crisis usually intensified ahead of Eid festivals. Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be celebrated on May 2 or on May 3 in the country.

Ahead of Eid, economic activities in the country reached pick and so did the demand for cash, the bank officials said, adding that banks usually rushed to the call money market to tackle any immediate cash requirement.

Senior officer told The Daily Observer, 'Demand for liquidity usually increases before Eid as requirement for cash goes up at the time.'

Apart from the issue, the market liquidity situation came under more stress due to the injection of the US dollars by the central bank in the market and that is why the circulation of money has declined sharply, he said.

So, the interbank call money rate has increased in recent days, he said adding the pressure would continue for the time being, he added. Until or unless the remittance situation improves and the massive growth of imports comes under control, the money market situation may remain unchanged, he said.

Though the daily average overnight borrowing from the interbank call money market remained almost same in April, the interest rate increased sharply as a very few banks left to borrow fund on the call money market.

BB data showed banks on an average borrowed Tk 7,153.73 crore in each working day from the call money market in April compared with that of Tk 7,144.20 crore in the previous month.

Apart from the pre-Eid demand hike, the gradual decline in liquidity supply in the market was another reason for the liquidity stress on the market.

The latest BB data shows the amount of excess liquidity in the market dropped to Tk 2.11 lakh crore in January 2022 from Tk 2.32 lakh crore in July 2021. In a span of six months, the circulation of liquid money on the market dropped by Tk 21,000 crore.

A BB official said the circulation of excess liquidity in money market had reduced gradually as the country's inflation rate deteriorated after the liquidity on the market reached a high.

The point-to- point monthly inflation rate claimed further to 6.22 per cent in March from 6.17 per cent in the previous month. This was the first time in many years that monthly inflation rate remained more than 6 per cent for successive months.











