Upto 50pc of hotels, motels booked already for Eid holidays

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 25: Holidaymakers are set to visit Cox's Bazar, the longest unbroken sea beach in the world, in droves during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday as 50 percent hotels and motels were booked ten days before the biggest religious festival.

Cox's Bazar is the most attractive tourist spot in Bangladesh and Eid vacations come with the opportunity of taking a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The authorities concerned of many hotels and motels are passing a busy time preparing their respective establishments for tourists.

Cox's Bazar has been witnessing good visitor numbers for the last few months as Bangladesh has opened all tourist spots following the fall in Covid-19 infection rate.

As per the moon citing, the Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be held on May 2 or May 3.

According to the hotels and motels authorities, 40 to 50 per cent of rooms of many hotels and motels have been booked.

General Secretary of Hotel Motel Guest House Officers Association, Karim Ullah, said many hotel and cottage owners had fired some staff and workers in the beginning of Ramadan due to lack of work.

Habib Ullah, general secretary of Laboni Point Traders Association, said during Ramadan, most of the workers and staffers have to pass an idle time and many people kept their business establishments closed.

But ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, people are taking preparation to host the visitors and tourists, he said.

Anwar Kamal, president of Tour Operator Association Cox's Bazar (TOAC) said the traders involved in the hotel, and motel business are incurring a loss due to the lack of tourists but it will be abuzz again with the presence of several hundred visitors during Eid vacation.

Abul Kashem Shikdar, president of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel, Guest House Owners Association, said the rest of the rooms will be booked soon before Eid.

Besides, the local shops along the sea beach were also kept closed due to lack of tourists but all will again revive with the presence of tourists, he hoped. -UNB











