Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chinese firm to invest $50m in BEPZA EZ

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Business Desk

Chinese firm to invest $50m in BEPZA EZ

Chinese firm to invest $50m in BEPZA EZ

Chinese company Venus Beauty Limited is going to set up a hair fashion accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone with an investment of US$ 50 million.
This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 226.09 million pcs of fashion accessories, plastic comb, mirror, headband, ponytailor & ponyband. 4000 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory. Mentionable, they have another diversified product manufacturing factory named Tung Hing (BD) Manufacturing Limited in Cumilla EPZ.
An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Venus Beauty Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
Nafisa Banu, Member (Finance) of BEPZA and AMM Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Executive Consultant of Venus Beauty Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.
Among others, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.
Mentionable, before this BEPZA signed lease agreement with 7 other companies to set up industry in BEPZA Economic Zone. The companies will invest US$ 120.11 million where 34,952 Bangladeshi Nationals will get employment opportunities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL approves 27.5pc dividend
Praava Health partners with Al-Arafah Islami Bank
Business Events
Pay Zakat to underprivileged through bKash
BB asks banks to take insurance coverage for export financing
Believe Pte raises $55m funding for boosting beauty products
London and Washington begin two days of trade talks
UNESCO celebrates World Book Day Campaign


Latest News
Ctg cutomers cheated by fake foreign products in Eid shopping
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft