

Chinese firm to invest $50m in BEPZA EZ

This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 226.09 million pcs of fashion accessories, plastic comb, mirror, headband, ponytailor & ponyband. 4000 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory. Mentionable, they have another diversified product manufacturing factory named Tung Hing (BD) Manufacturing Limited in Cumilla EPZ.

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Venus Beauty Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.

Nafisa Banu, Member (Finance) of BEPZA and AMM Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Executive Consultant of Venus Beauty Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.

Mentionable, before this BEPZA signed lease agreement with 7 other companies to set up industry in BEPZA Economic Zone. The companies will invest US$ 120.11 million where 34,952 Bangladeshi Nationals will get employment opportunities.











