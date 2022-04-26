Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Norway shows interest in exploring renewal energy in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Diplomatic Correspondent

Norwegian Foreign Minister Annekin Huitfeldt and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen hold talks at the latter's office late on Sunday.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Annekin Huitfeldt and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen hold talks at the latter's office late on Sunday.

Norway has expressed its interest in exploring potentials of investments in offshore renewable energy sector in Bangladesh. It has also shown interest to broaden economic partnership through trade, investment and maritime sector cooperation.
The visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Annekin Huitfeldt expressed the interests at a meeting with her Bangladesh counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the latter's office late on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.
The Norwegian Minister showed interest in the ship breaking industry and enquired about Bangladesh's plans concerning ratifying the Hong Kong Convention.
"Dhaka and Oslo are keen to broaden economic partnership through trade, investment and maritime sector cooperation, however, the two countries expressed this interest at a bilateral meeting between foreign ministers, however, during the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed in particular the potentials of investments in offshore renewable energy," the release said.
The newly appointed Norwegian foreign minister is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.
The two Foreign Ministers later spoke at a reception hosted by the Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh on Sunday evening to mark the 50th anniversary.
The Bangladesh foreign minister briefed his Norwegian counterpart about measures taken in building safety and green production facilities in the RMG sector.
Momen gave an overview of the humanitarian crisis involving Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya.
Huitfeldt appreciated Bangladesh's hospitality on humanitarian grounds and acknowledged the priority the Rohingya themselves attached to their safe and dignified repatriation to Myanmar.
Earlier in the day, the Norwegian foreign minister visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.
The two foreign ministers touched upon preparations for the next general elections in Bangladesh.
They also underscored the overriding priority for an effective ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL approves 27.5pc dividend
Praava Health partners with Al-Arafah Islami Bank
Business Events
Pay Zakat to underprivileged through bKash
BB asks banks to take insurance coverage for export financing
Believe Pte raises $55m funding for boosting beauty products
London and Washington begin two days of trade talks
UNESCO celebrates World Book Day Campaign


Latest News
Ctg cutomers cheated by fake foreign products in Eid shopping
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft