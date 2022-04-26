Norway shows interest in exploring renewal energy in Bangladesh



Norwegian Foreign Minister Annekin Huitfeldt and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen hold talks at the latter's office late on Sunday.

The visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Annekin Huitfeldt expressed the interests at a meeting with her Bangladesh counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the latter's office late on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.

The Norwegian Minister showed interest in the ship breaking industry and enquired about Bangladesh's plans concerning ratifying the Hong Kong Convention.

"Dhaka and Oslo are keen to broaden economic partnership through trade, investment and maritime sector cooperation, however, the two countries expressed this interest at a bilateral meeting between foreign ministers, however, during the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed in particular the potentials of investments in offshore renewable energy," the release said.

The newly appointed Norwegian foreign minister is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

The two Foreign Ministers later spoke at a reception hosted by the Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh on Sunday evening to mark the 50th anniversary.

The Bangladesh foreign minister briefed his Norwegian counterpart about measures taken in building safety and green production facilities in the RMG sector.

Momen gave an overview of the humanitarian crisis involving Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya.

Huitfeldt appreciated Bangladesh's hospitality on humanitarian grounds and acknowledged the priority the Rohingya themselves attached to their safe and dignified repatriation to Myanmar.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian foreign minister visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

The two foreign ministers touched upon preparations for the next general elections in Bangladesh.

They also underscored the overriding priority for an effective ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation.















