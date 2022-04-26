Tipu Munshi discusses border trade with Mizoram Minister



Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (right) and Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister R. Lalthangliana attend a joint news conference in Aizawl, capital of Mizoram State recently.

At the meeting on Saturday, Lalthangliana asked Bangladesh to convey formal approval for setting up of Border Haat at Silsury (India) - Sajek (Bangladesh) after careful examination of its viability.

In order to synchronize efforts to formalize trade on both sides, the Mizoram government proposed to Bangladesh to explore possibility and viability of setting up of matching infrastructure in the form of ICP at Thegamukh, adjacent to the ICP being developed at Kawrpuichhuah.

Upon receipt of written request from the Mizoram state government, this proposal will be forwarded to the relevant ministry, said a commerce ministry press release.

The Mizoram government also proposed that Bangladesh considers the possibility of constructing a 17-km road from Chhota Horin to Thegamukh in order to upgrade connectivity and a request in this regard will be sent to the ministry concerned.

Besides, Khawthlangtuipui (Karnaphuli) river may be included in one of the routes on India - Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade, proposed Mizoram.

The efforts will be made from the government of Mizoram to expedite the work on the proposed 660m River Bridge that connects the two countries across the river Khawtlangtuipui or Karnaphuli, said the minister of Mizoram.

"The relevant ministry of Bangladesh may communicate, upon receiving communication from the Ministry of Commerce, its position regarding the construction of such bridge."

It will be an endeavor of both sides to capitalize on the potentiality of a thriving border trade regime through establishment of critical trade infrastructure at viable locations, said the release.

UNB adds: Earlier on April 19, Tipu Munshi met Chief Minister (CM) of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and discussed the issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment.

The commerce minister led the Bangladesh delegation at the two-day business event 'Bengal Global Business Summit'.













