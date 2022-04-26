Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD gets Tk 120b remittance in 3 weeks ahead of Eid

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Business Correspondent

Expatriates have sent record level remittances in the wake of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr. In the last 21 days, Bangladeshi nationals living in different parts of the world have sent more than Tk 120 billion to meet the additional expenses of their families during the Eid festivals.
The receipt is hoping to surpass Tk170 billion in the remaining days of the month just before Eid, according to bank figures.
The central bank said, in the first 21 days of April this year, the country received $1.47 billion in remittance. It is equivalent to Bangladesh currency (at 86.20taka per dollar) more thanTk120 billion.
If the remittance tendency continues, the amount of expatriate sending money at the end of the month is likely to exceed $2 billion, a central bank official said.
Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesman Sirajul Islam said  expatriates always send huge amount of money to their families in the country for various festivals. They are sending more and more remittances ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to the latest central bank data, $265 million remittance arrives through five state-owned banks, $1.11 billion through private banks, $S4.7 million through foreign banks and $7 million through specialized banks.
As a single bank, the highest amount of $310.8 million remittance  came through Islami Bank. Dutch Bangla Bank followed by $191.1 million, Agrani Bank $95.2 million, Sonali Bank $81.3 million and Bank Asia $71.11 million.
Earlier in March, expatriates sent $1.80 billion in remittances to the country. That's up 24 per cent from the previous month, or $365.5 million higher. Remittances were reported $1.49 billion in February.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL approves 27.5pc dividend
Praava Health partners with Al-Arafah Islami Bank
Business Events
Pay Zakat to underprivileged through bKash
BB asks banks to take insurance coverage for export financing
Believe Pte raises $55m funding for boosting beauty products
London and Washington begin two days of trade talks
UNESCO celebrates World Book Day Campaign


Latest News
Ctg cutomers cheated by fake foreign products in Eid shopping
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft