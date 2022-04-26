BD gets Tk 120b remittance in 3 weeks ahead of Eid

Expatriates have sent record level remittances in the wake of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr. In the last 21 days, Bangladeshi nationals living in different parts of the world have sent more than Tk 120 billion to meet the additional expenses of their families during the Eid festivals.

The receipt is hoping to surpass Tk170 billion in the remaining days of the month just before Eid, according to bank figures.

The central bank said, in the first 21 days of April this year, the country received $1.47 billion in remittance. It is equivalent to Bangladesh currency (at 86.20taka per dollar) more thanTk120 billion.

If the remittance tendency continues, the amount of expatriate sending money at the end of the month is likely to exceed $2 billion, a central bank official said.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesman Sirajul Islam said expatriates always send huge amount of money to their families in the country for various festivals. They are sending more and more remittances ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the latest central bank data, $265 million remittance arrives through five state-owned banks, $1.11 billion through private banks, $S4.7 million through foreign banks and $7 million through specialized banks.

As a single bank, the highest amount of $310.8 million remittance came through Islami Bank. Dutch Bangla Bank followed by $191.1 million, Agrani Bank $95.2 million, Sonali Bank $81.3 million and Bank Asia $71.11 million.

Earlier in March, expatriates sent $1.80 billion in remittances to the country. That's up 24 per cent from the previous month, or $365.5 million higher. Remittances were reported $1.49 billion in February.









