Countryside news

Countryside news

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detain seven persons with 1,02,000 Yaba tablets from St. Martin's Island area on Monday. photo: Coast GuardElection Commission signs an agreement with Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd on Monday to set-up VPN network in 438 election offices. Md Anwar Hossain, CGM Sales and Marketing of BTCL and Md Rafiqul Haque, System Manager of ICT Wing of the Election Commission, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. photo: observer