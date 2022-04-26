BGB seizes drugs worth Tk 5.58 crore from Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 1.05kg crystal meth, 10,000 pieces Yaba and 142 cans of Andaman Gold Beer, with a street value of Tk 5.58 crore, in a drive at Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar, said a media release on Monday.

A special patrol team of BGB-2 under Sabrang BOP, was patrolling on the banks of the Naf River near the perimeter of Jinnah Khal Salam Member on Sunday night.

The patrol team took a strategic position after hearing the footsteps of some people in the Keora garden around 4am and challenged 3 people.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the suspected smugglers abandoned three sacks and fled into the deep jungle.

Later, the patrol team recovered the drugs from the sack they left at the spot.

Legal steps are being taken in this regard, said the release. -U







