DMP arrests 47 drug peddlers

As part of the anti-drug campaign in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 47 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am today.

According to a press release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations and detained 47 drug traffickers and recovered a huge quantity of contraband drugs from their possession from 6am of April 24 to 6 am today. During the anti-drug drive, police seized 17 grams of heroin, 13.710 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 10,185 pieces of yaba tablets from them, the release added.

Police filed 32 cases against the arrestees in those connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS





