Climate vagaries hit poor, vulnerable groups hard



A climate victim of Koyra, Khulna at a temporary shelter away from her home.

"An unexpected heavy rain in the month of February destroyed our potato field; groundnut field forcing us to take new loans when we are already burdened with existing loans," she said while talking to the Daily Observer last week.

"All potatoes perished in the field because of the sudden rains they could not manage to harvest" she added.

About the impact of climate change on seasons, Nashima Begum, a housewife, 38, from Nichgoddimari, Hatibandha, Lalmonirhat said "In school, we have learned about six seasons but now we are experiencing 3 or 4 seasons."

She also noted that unexpected heavy hailstorms in the end of February this year destroyed all of their standing crops.

"Also we have other challenges such as sudden rain, sudden flood, extreme temperature, cold related agricultural activities challenge, managing livestock's diseases," she said.

Tajrul Islam Masud, 45, a farmer from Charitabari, Sundarganj, Gaibandha, living on the front lines of climate change, shared how such climate crisis shattered his dreams and also the current realities of the area where he lives.

"I had a dream to have my own cattle farm but now I don't have land nor have the courage to fulfill my dream," he said.

"Earlier most of the houses in rural areas had cattle but now many of them don't have because of lack of shelter, the crisis of feed and fodder, the emergence of new diseases, especially during the flood." He added.

He also said "Families are sending their very young children far away to work stopping their education. They are in pain but have no choice. They have to live, they have to survive. How long can we hold our starvation?"

Razma Khatun, an elderly woman from Dakhin Bedkashi Union, Koyra, Khulna said after Cyclone Aila, their freshwater ponds have been destroyed by saline water, and since then they are facing a serious drinking water crisis.

"Our agricultural land have also been ruined due to the high concentrated saline water intrusion and we no longer can grow anything in that land."

Tahrina Begum,25, a housewife impacted by river erosion in Decreer Char of Faridpur said "When I remember our old days - our home, school, playground, agricultural land I cannot think of anything. I do not understand, I cannot feel where I am, am I in this world or somewhere else! Those were our golden days, very different from now," she said.

Sharing her present status, she also said "The continuous erosion of river is now very close to our home. We are taking preparation to move to some other place. I am scared to move to a new place, feeling bad to leave this place," she added.

These are the stories of a few numbers of climate victims who are living on the front lines of such a crisis but many more are being left behind.

In Bangladesh, the poorest communities are suffering the most from the extreme climate change impact because of the erratic pattern of climate change including heavy rains, flooding, cyclones, tornado, earthquake, waterlogging, salinity, etc. are identified as major hazards that cause economic and non-economic loss.

These climate victims belong to marginal communities are living on the front lines of climate change and are losing their homes, croplands, livestock, and also their ancestral land and homes.

Various research reports show that more farmland is going underwater each year and it results in more migration and more displacement because people, climate victims are unable to find work in their locality and support their families.

The IPCC Working Group II report Climate Change: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability released very recently suggests that climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet.

Echoing the IPCC report, climate change expert Ainun Nishat said that the poorest people in climate-vulnerable regions are at high risk. Urgent climate action and transformation will be necessary to close growing gaps with regard to adaptation, coverage of losses and damages, and mitigation.

However, talking with the Daily Observer, the Country Director of Concern Worldwide Fiona Mclysaght said that there are certain things that cannot be counted with monetary value but some other non-economic losses are there.

"Climate-affected communities are migrating to different places, they lose their friendship groups and relatives because of displacement, their cultural heritage, and of course, their identity, and these losses can never be replaced," she said.

Beyond the economic losses, vulnerable people who are being forced to migrate to the urban slums or to different places from their ancestral land feel extremely unhappy and climate migration puts pressure on the poorest communities living in the urban areas.

Responding to the query on what can be done to support the people to respond to the loss, damages, and sufferings they are experiencing, she said that investment on disaster preparedness needs to be increased at the local level, budget allocation focused on the priority of local needs Investment in efficient, cost-effective, context-specific climate adaptive technologies needs to be made.

Investment needs to be made to further enhance the skills and capacities of local government institutions especially Union Parishad and Union disaster management community so that they can support fully the communities to adapt and take risk-informed decisions.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Afsari Begum, Programme Manager, Concern worldwide, who is working in char area of Bangladesh, shared their field works experiences. She said that growing crops in the normal way is no longer possible in many places across Bangladesh because of flooding and sea-level rise.

"Climate change means these communities are seeing opportunities vanishing every day. People have to leave their rural homes to search for work in urban areas," she said.

However, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin said that climate change impacts affect men, women, and other marginalised groups differently.

So considering all these realities, very recently we have launched National Adaptation Plan (NAP), and now it is being reviewed by different stakeholders to revise, he added.

"We have also assessed vulnerabilities and are identifying adaptation which is being reflected in the NAP and now based on this plan we will work in respective areas to combat the impact of climate change," he said.

However, he also noted that such initiatives and supports are divided, considering vulnerability to climate change-induced hazards in four key areas of Bangladesh namely South -Western Coastal Region, North-Eastern Haor region, North-Western Barind region, and Chittagong Hill Tracts,

"We are aware of the sufferings and hardship of people in each region and based on these scenarios we are going to take proper measures," he said while talking with this correspondent.

Md Mostafa Kamal, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a world's biggest housing project Khurushkul Ashrayan Prokalpa for 4,409 climate refugee families in Cox's Bazar. "This is one of great examples of our government's ongoing project addresses climate vulnerabilities that contributed housing the flood and river erosion-hit people," he said.

However, he also noted that his ministry has taken special initiative to ensuring pure drinking water in the coastal areas of Bangladesh where people face immense sufferings due to extreme salinity.











