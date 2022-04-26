Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Actor Sohel Chy murder

Bail plea of Ashish Roy Chy rejected again

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Court Correspondent

A speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)  in Dhaka on Monday  again rejected the bail prayer  of Ashish Roy Chowdhury, the prime accused in a case filed over the murder of popular film actor Sohel Chowdhury in December, 1998.
Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the STT -2 of Dhaka passed the order after his lawyer Kazi Nazibullah Hiru  moved a petition, seeking bail in the case.
On April 17, the same tribunal rejected his bail petition after his lawyer moved his bail petition. That day, he was shown arrested in the case after he was produced before it.
Meantime, the tribunal
directed Md Farid Uddin, a former inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station who received the case docket (CD), to appear before it on May 12, the next scheduled date.
On April 5, RAB arrested Ashish Roy from his Gulshan residence and seized 17 bottles of foreign liquor from there.
On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some miscreants at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at the city's Banani Road-17.
Among the accused, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, now in jail, was produced before the court during today's hearing while Adnan Siddiqui and Faruque Abbasi are now on bail.
The five others, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai and owner of Trumps Club Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam, were shown "fugitives" in the case.
The rest three fugitives are Sanzidul Islam Imon, businessman Selim Khan and Harunur Rashid alias Leather Liton.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election
Climate vagaries hit poor, vulnerable groups hard
Bail plea of Ashish Roy Chy rejected again
6 students identified in New Market murder: Police
NTAC alerts BD to India Covid risks
US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'
What can we do if people queue early for tickets?: Railway Minister
Denmark to boost cooperation with BD in technology, energy: Danish team tells PM


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft