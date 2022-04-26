Video
6 students identified in New Market murder: Police

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

Police detectives have identified six Dhaka College students who attacked and killed Nahid Hossain, a deliveryman, during the clash between students and New Market shop owners and workers.
All the six suspects were Dhaka College students, said Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Media) Farook Hossain.
"Some of them wore helmets. We're working to arrest them."
The Detective Branch conducted an operation in the Dhaka College dormitories on Sunday as part of their investigation into the clash, but no students were arrested at the time.
The six initially identified are involved in Chhatra League politics, police say, but Deputy Commissioner Farook did not disclose their names or identities.
However, media reports based on eyewitness accounts and video footage have identified several students involved in the clashes. They are all Chhatra League activists.
Dhaka College does not currently have a Chhatra League committee. A convener committee was called
in 2016, but no full committee was finalised. Now the college's student wing of the ruling party is divided into several factions.
Dhaka College Acting Principal Moinul Hossain said law enforcers have not approached him for information about any student identified as a suspect.
"We'll provide any sort of information about students law enforcement seeks from us," he said in response to a question.
Asked if he had heard of any Dhaka College student being arrested, Moinul said:
"Detective police raided the college hostel on Sunday to collect evidence. They detained one student but released him later after confiscating his mobile phone."
On Apr 18, an argument between two food stores in New Market escalated when Chhatra League activists were called in by one side. The Chhatra League activists were beaten, went back to Dhaka College for reinforcements and attacked New Market around midnight.
Clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shop owners and workers continued throughout the following day, injuring over 50 people.
Nahid, the deliveryman for an Elephant Road computer accessories store, was attacked and injured amid the violence. A store worker named Morsalin was wounded on the head by a thrown brickbat. The two later died in hospital.
The families of the dead have filed murder cases. Police have filed two other cases over the clashes and use of explosives. The Detective Branch is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the remaining two.
    -bdnews24.com


