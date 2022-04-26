Video
NTAC alerts BD to India Covid risks

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has alerted the government and the people to the risks of a fresh surge of infections amid a rise in cases in India and some other countries in Asia and Europe.
The committee on Monday recommended strengthening the screening of arrivals from these countries and ensuring that they, including vaccinated travellers, carry a coronavirus-negative certificate.
Although coronavirus cases are declining in Bangladesh, infections are rising in India and some other countries at an alarming rate, the committee said in a statement on Monday after a meeting on Sunday.
"In this situation, if we are not careful, infections may rise in Bangladesh again," the committee said, calling for steps to ensure masking and physical distancing.
It also recommended measures to ensure masks are used during shopping and holiday travel during Eid-ul-Fitr.
The committee asked the government to encourage people to wear masks
during Taraweeh prayers and Eid congregations through the Islamic Foundation.
The committee's recommendations have come after Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday advised travellers making plans to visit India to tread cautiously as Covid-19 cases have been surging in the neighbouring country.
In the last 24 hours to Monday morning, India detected 2,541 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the number of active cases to 16,522.
As India has recently lifted a restriction on tourism, a large number of Bangladeshis have been planning to travel to the country during the Eid holidays, as evidenced by the long queues of visa seekers outside the Indian visa centres in Dhaka.
    -bdnews24.com


