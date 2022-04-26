Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

WASHINGTON, Apr 25: Religious freedom has deteriorated "significantly" in India under the Hindu nationalist government, a US commission said Monday as it again recommended targeted sanctions over abuses.
It was the third straight year that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom asked that India be placed on a list of "countries of particular concern" -- a recommendation that has angered New Delhi and is virtually certain to be dismissed by the State Department.
In an annual report, the panel -- which is appointed
to offer recommendations but does not set US policy -- voiced wide concern about South Asia and also backed the State Department's inclusion of Pakistan on the blacklist.
In India, the commission pointed to "numerous" attacks on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, in 2021 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government promoted "its ideological vision of a Hindu state" through policies hostile to minorities.
"Religious freedom conditions in India significantly worsened," the report said.
It pointed to a "culture of impunity for nationwide campaigns of threats and violence by mobs and vigilante groups" and arrests of journalists and human rights advocates.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election
Climate vagaries hit poor, vulnerable groups hard
Bail plea of Ashish Roy Chy rejected again
6 students identified in New Market murder: Police
NTAC alerts BD to India Covid risks
US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'
What can we do if people queue early for tickets?: Railway Minister
Denmark to boost cooperation with BD in technology, energy: Danish team tells PM


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft