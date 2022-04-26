Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

What can we do if people queue early for tickets?: Railway Minister

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan says he does not know what he can do about the suffering of people who line up early to buy advance tickets for Eid trips.
"If people start queuing today to buy advance tickets for tomorrow, I don't really see what can be done about it," he said in
response to a question from the media during a visit to Kamalapur Railway Station on Monday afternoon.
"There aren't any complaints about today's tickets because we have devised a system that eliminates the possibility of fraud. You have to show your identity card to buy a ticket. I can't use your ticket."
Asked about allegations that railway officials were involved in blackmarket sales, the minister said: "How would they sell on the black market. If I can't use your ticket, why would I buy it from you? If a person wants to buy four tickets they've to submit the identification documents of four people."
The minister was also asked about complaints regarding the new online ticketing system set up by the joint venture of Shohoz, Synesis and Vincen.
"Shohoz is selling tickets. They'll sell based on NID cards. They're selling half and we're selling the other half through the counters."
Asked why the same issues were seen on a regular basis, the minister said: "We don't have enough trains to meet the demands of the people. Every day 5 million people want to travel by train, while we can only transport 1.5 million."
"We sell tickets according to our capacity, so not everyone can get a ticket."
Sujan was asked if there had been any changes after the change-over of ticket selling providers and replied that there certainly had been.
"We're ensuring that the people who buy the tickets are the people who take the trip. This eliminates the possibility of people buy tickets for others Each ticket has the identification number of the person who can use it."
Asked whether it would be possible to implement such a system, the minister said it would become apparent once the Eid trips began on Apr 27.
The railways minister inspected the ticket counters and spoke to the people in line. Many told him of the numerous difficulties they faced and complained about the lack of tickets.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election
Climate vagaries hit poor, vulnerable groups hard
Bail plea of Ashish Roy Chy rejected again
6 students identified in New Market murder: Police
NTAC alerts BD to India Covid risks
US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'
What can we do if people queue early for tickets?: Railway Minister
Denmark to boost cooperation with BD in technology, energy: Danish team tells PM


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft