Denmark to boost cooperation with BD in technology, energy: Danish team tells PM

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizabeth Donaldson pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday. PHOTO: PID

The cooperation between Bangladesh and Denmark will be strengthened further in different sectors including technology and energy marking the 50 years of relations between the two countries.
Visiting Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth and Danish Minister for Development and Cooperation Flemming Moller Mortensen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
"A new phase of cooperation has started and Danish entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Bangladesh," the Danish minister was quoted as saying.
Noting that he visited Bangladesh some 39 years ago, the  minister said he now can see how the changes are taking place here. Bangladesh has become a role model (for development), he added.
He said Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has earned high-level respect in the international community.
They appreciated Bangladesh for the education of Rohingya children in different camps.
The Crown Princess informed the PM that they would visit Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.
Hasina described Denmark as a development partner of Bangladesh.
About the Rohingya issue, she said Bangladesh developed Bhashanchar (island) for life and livelihood of the
Rohingya people and many steps were taken for the labour welfare there.
Besides, climate and women empowerment issues came up for discussion in the meeting.
Hasina said Bangladesh is a climate vulnerable country and the government formed a climate trust fund and took some special programmes to address the issue.
About empowerment of women she said they are now working in every sector including games and sports in Bangladesh.
PMO senior secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah and  Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen were present.
 Princess Mary Elizabeth arrived here on Monday morning on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.
She will also meet the Rohingyas in the refugee camps and host community in Cox's Bazar.
Mary Elizabeth, the wife of Danish crown prince Frederik, will go to Satkhira to meet the climate vulnerable people and visit the multipurpose cyclone shelter centres there.    -UNB


