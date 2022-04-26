Casino brothers, nine others, sentenced to 7 years RI

Popularly known as "Casino Brothers" -- Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan -- and nine others were sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for laundering Tk 2 crore.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judges' Court-5 delivered the judgement on Monday.

The other convicts are Enu's three brothers -- Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan and Merajul Haque Bhuiyan, General Secretary of Wanderers Club in Motijheel Joy Gopal Sarkar and their accomplices Tuhin Munshi, Nabir Hossain Sikder, Saiful Islam, Abul Kalam Azad and Pavel Rahman.

Of them, Enu, Rupon, Joy Gopal, Nabir Hossain, Azad and Saiful were earlier arrested in connection with a case filed with Wari Police Station on September 25 in 2019 and they are now in jail.

Tuhin was earlier arrested in the same case and later he was released on bail and Shahidul, Rashidul, Merajul and Pavel are on the run.

The court also fined all of them total Tk 4 crore.

The convicts will have to pay the fine in favour of the state within 60 days. In default of which, they will have to serve one year more in jail.

Enu, former Vice-President of the Gandaria unit of Awami League, and Rupon, Joint General Secretary of the same unit.

This was the first time that Enu and Rupon were

convicted in a money laundering case.

On completion the arguments of both prosecution and defence side, the trial court on March 16 fixed April 6 for pronouncement of judgement.

On April 6, acting Judge Monir Kamal of the trial court fixed Monday as the regular court judge went on holiday.

During the trial, the court recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses out of 20, including complainant of the case.

The case statement is Enamul, who used to run casinos at Dhaka Wanderers Club, is former Vice-President of the Gandaria unit of Awami League while Rupon was the Joint General Secretary of the same AL unit.

RAB cordoned off the house of Abul Kalam Azad, an employee of Wanderers Club, at Lalmohan Saha Street in Wari on September 24 in 2019 in an anti-casino operation.

According to Kalam's wife and daughter, Tk 2 crore was recovered from the second floor of the house.

RAB-3 Police Inspector Ziaul Hasan filed a case with Wari police station on November 25 over the incident.

The court framed charges against the convicts on May 5 last year.

On July 26 of 2020, CID Inspector Sadek Ali, also investigation officers (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka against 11 people, including Enu and Rupon.

The IO included names of Rupon and seven others in the charge sheet as their involvement with the laundering money was found to be true.

According to police report, the brothers were the kingpins behind introducing casino business in Bangladesh. They used to bring casino materials from Nepal and supplied those to buyers across the country. The case was prosecuted by Public Prosecutor Advocate Shawkat Alam on the other hand Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samaji defended the convict in the court.











