Price of edible oil sees further rise

Price of edible oil has once again seen a rise after Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of palm oil, announced that it would stop exporting all kinds of edible oils.

The price of soybean has gone up by Tk 20 per liter and palm oil by Tk 25 per liter. Oil is not available anywhere at the price fixed by the government. Even the supply of soybeans in the market has decreased.

Meanwhile, soybean oil prices are also rising at the international market. For this reason, the mill owners have again proposed to increase the price of

edible oil.

But the government has denied the claim, saying a decision would be taken at a meeting with the Commerce Ministry after Eid.

Indonesia on Saturday announced a halt to palm oil exports to reduce the price of edible oil at its markets and increase supply. This decision will be effective from Thursday.

The oil that is now in the shipping pipeline for export can be exported till Thursday. Oil can no longer be exported. This decision will remain in force until further notice.

According to sources in the banks of Bangladesh, traders are contacting to bring palm oil for which they have already opened LCs from Indonesia. But now the new LC is not being opened. At the same time, new LC payments have also been stopped.

Indonesia exports 39 percent of the world's palm oil. Malaysia does 28 percent. The rest of the palm oil is exported from other countries.

However, Malaysia has not yet stopped exporting palm oil. Both countries have taken steps to increase palm oil production by 5.15 percent. Of this, Indonesia will produce 46.1 million tonnes and Malaysia 16.9 million tonnes.

The price of soybean oil

rose by Tk 20 per liter to Tk 160 a day after Indonesia announced a halt to palm oil exports. But the price fixed by the government is Tk 138.

Oil is not available anywhere at this price. Traders have removed soybean oil from the market in the hope of making more profit. They think that if you can keep it for one day, the price will be higher.

The government has fixed the price of loose palm oil at Tk 130 per liter. But palm oil was not available at the market at that price.

A month ago it was Tk140 a liter. A week ago it was Tk150. Two days ago it was Tk 160. Palm oil was sold at Tk 165 per liter on Monday.

Manzoor Mohammad Shahriar, Director of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department said efforts were being made to prevent new anarchy over oil before Eid.

"We have already received information about the price increase. We will conduct a surprise operation. If a country stops exporting now, it is not going to increase the price at the country's market right now."

He said, "We are looking into it. Adequate surveillance is being carried out on edible oil to prevent any manipulation or artificial crisis. Operations are being conducted at wholesale and retail level starting from mills."

The Ministry of Commerce will decide whether to increase the price by holding a meeting after Eid. Whatever the situation, there will be no more anarchy with oil, he said.

Mohammad Golam Mawla, president of the Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said the ban would push up prices of all types of edible oils.

According to sources, the country has an annual demand for 2.5 million tonnes of edible oil for both industry and food. Of this, 2 million tonnes are used as food. The remaining 4 lakh tonnes are used in the industrial sector.

About 7 percent of the total demand in the country is met by palm oil. Of this, food demand is 58 percent. 36 percent is met with soybean oil and the remaining 5 percent with other oils.

Although palm oil is more imported than soybean, soybean oil is more available at the market. Many times there are allegations of selling palm oil in the name of soybeans.

Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil in the world. They export 39 percent of the total demand. This is followed by Malaysia. Apart from this, Australia, Brazil, China and Sri Lanka produce palm oil on limited quantities.

Bangladesh imports an average of 1.7 million tonnes of palm oil and 6.5 million tonnes of soybean oil every year.

About 72 percent of the country's total demand for palm oil is imported from Indonesia. It is feared that a major crisis in the edible oil market could erupt if Indonesia stops exporting palm oil.











