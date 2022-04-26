Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jaishankar due on Apr 28

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Dhaka on Thursday to convey Narendra Modi's invitation to Sheikh Hasina to visit India.
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla revealed the information after an event in New Delhi on Monday. The programme was organised to distribute awards of a competition on the logo and backdrop of celebrations of 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed to bdnews24.com the news of his counterpart's visit. Officials said Momen and Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting.
"We haven't finalised all
the agenda for discussion. But we think it'll be possible to further strengthen our ties," Momen said.
Modi invited Hasina to India during his Bangladesh tour in March 2021 to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and Bangladesh's golden jubilee.
Officials said now Jaishankar is coming to extend the invitation officially.
They also said Hasina may visit India by the end June or the beginning of July, but the date has not been finalised yet. Hasina visited India for the last time in October 2019.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election
Climate vagaries hit poor, vulnerable groups hard
Bail plea of Ashish Roy Chy rejected again
6 students identified in New Market murder: Police
NTAC alerts BD to India Covid risks
US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'
What can we do if people queue early for tickets?: Railway Minister
Denmark to boost cooperation with BD in technology, energy: Danish team tells PM


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft