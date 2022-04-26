Khokon, Shyamol elected members of BNP executive body

Former Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Fazlur Rahman Khokon and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol have been elected members of the BNP National Executive Committee.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi gave the information at a press release on Monday.

It is to be mentioned that the new Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal committee was announced last Sunday. Where, Kazi Raonkul Islam Shravan were elected as president and Saif Mahmud Jewel elected as a General Secretary.

The two were senior vice-presidents and organizational secretaries of the Khokon-Shyamol Committee of the Chhatra Dal, respectively.