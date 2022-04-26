Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No construction on Tetultola Playground: Home boss

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent

Finally, the Home Ministry has backtracked from building a police station on the Tetultola Playground of Kalabagan and asked the authorities concerned to find another site for the building.
While distributing Eid gifts in Dhaka's Tejgaon area on Monday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal instructed Dhaka South City Corporation to find another location for the construction of Kalabagan police station.
He gave the instruction following the detention of Syeda Ratna - one of the leading activists of the "Save Tetultala Playground" movement - and her 17-year-old son by Kalabagan police on Sunday for allegedly obstructing government work.
Later, they were released upon the undertaking that they will not obstruct any government work in the future. Earlier, Kalabagan police attempted to file a case against the two on the same charges. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "I told the Mayor, I told everyone to find an alternative. If that is not possible, it's also necessary to build a police station for law enforcement. We will discuss later and decide what can be done."
Blaming urbanisation for the space crisis, the Home Minister said, "The situation is different now when we used to play in our time and we feel sorry for our next generation." "When it comes to Kalabagan, law enforcement is of great importance. If we fail to maintain law and order, everything will fall apart," the Home Minister said, adding that Kalabagan Thana Bhaban is a long standing effort as the police station is being run in a rented building.
Asaduzzaman Khan noted that Deputy Commissioners identified the place as "Khas" land and allotted it to Kalabagan police station.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No construction on Tetultola Playground: Home boss
Tetultala Playground: Fair probe into detention of mother, son demanded
Once hapless thousands now proud owners of homes
Jiban Boli of Chokoria adjudged champion of this year
27 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Working to boost democracy: PM tells Norwegian FM
BD, Denmark sign accord on climate change  expertise exchange
Roadside markets, factories in N’ganj add to traffic woes


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft