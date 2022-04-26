No construction on Tetultola Playground: Home boss

Finally, the Home Ministry has backtracked from building a police station on the Tetultola Playground of Kalabagan and asked the authorities concerned to find another site for the building.

While distributing Eid gifts in Dhaka's Tejgaon area on Monday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal instructed Dhaka South City Corporation to find another location for the construction of Kalabagan police station.

He gave the instruction following the detention of Syeda Ratna - one of the leading activists of the "Save Tetultala Playground" movement - and her 17-year-old son by Kalabagan police on Sunday for allegedly obstructing government work.

Later, they were released upon the undertaking that they will not obstruct any government work in the future. Earlier, Kalabagan police attempted to file a case against the two on the same charges. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "I told the Mayor, I told everyone to find an alternative. If that is not possible, it's also necessary to build a police station for law enforcement. We will discuss later and decide what can be done."

Blaming urbanisation for the space crisis, the Home Minister said, "The situation is different now when we used to play in our time and we feel sorry for our next generation." "When it comes to Kalabagan, law enforcement is of great importance. If we fail to maintain law and order, everything will fall apart," the Home Minister said, adding that Kalabagan Thana Bhaban is a long standing effort as the police station is being run in a rented building.

Asaduzzaman Khan noted that Deputy Commissioners identified the place as "Khas" land and allotted it to Kalabagan police station.