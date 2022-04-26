Video
Khoksabari Ashrayan Project Sirajganj

Once hapless thousands now proud owners of homes

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Hedayet Ullah Khan from Sirajganj

The lives of thousands of hapless and homeless people have changed by getting houses on two decimal land from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream Ashrayan project.
Owning a home is giving these people a chance to keep pace with the mainstream of society. Golam Hossain, 78, is one of them. He is a rickshaw puller. He got a house at Khoksabari Ashrayan Project in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.
He told the Daily Observer on Monday that even at this age, it is very difficult to make a living by pulling rickshaw. So, along with rickshaw pulling he also runs a very small grocery shop in his house which was given from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream project 'Ashrayan-2 project' last year.
Golam Hossain had to stay in a rented house and it was hard for him. But after getting the house given by the Prime Minister, the bad patch of his life is now a thing of the past. Now there is no need to pay rent.
"I need not live in a rented house for the rest of my life with my family. Now I am the owner of a house on two decimal land. I can't express my happiness in words. Only a homeless person can understand it," he added.
Samia Begum, 52, is also a beneficiary of the shelter project. She got a house at Khoksabari project on the first phase. She is among the house owners, who earlier lived in Kharisagura in a rented house.
She said,  "My husband had a house, the house was washed away by the river. My husband also died a long time ago. I have been struggling with my only son for a long time. We are living on the income of pulling a rickshaw. But where will we get money to build a house?"
"Building a house is a nightmare for us. I am happy to get land and house from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We always pray for her. May she have peace in this world, peace in the hereafter. We are helpless, she has given us a place. Allah will give her a place in the afterlife," she added.
Another beneficiary who found a house is husband abandoned Majeda. She lived in Dhangarh at a rented house. Her husband left her and her father's house is too small to accommodate her. She had one boy reading in Class 3 and a daughter, married.







