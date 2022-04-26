Jiban Boli of Chokoria adjudged champion of this year



Tanvir Islam Jiban receives trophy from CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury for being champion in the Jabbar Wrestling Competition at Laldighi Maidan on Monday. photo : Observer

He defeated Shahjalal Boli of Cumilla, the champion of 2019 competition.

Jiban Boli was the champion in 2018 competition. Jibon Boli had beaten Shahjalal Boli in 2018 competition.

A total of 70 wrestlers from different parts of the country participated in the competition.

Chattogram City Corporation, sponsored the 113th Jobbarer Boli Khela.

Thousands of people arrived to witness the fascinating competition and the three-day-long Boisakhi Mela. Jiban Boli of Chokoria won the title finally exhibiting breathtaking skills and stamina. He was awarded Tk 25,000 as cash prize and runners up has been awarded Tk 20,000 as the prize money.

On the occasion, various types of makeshift shops and stalls were erected over vast areas, surrounding the Laldighi Maidan. The locally-made beautiful handicrafts and indigenous household goods, were on sale on an area of about one kilometer of the Laldighi Maidan.

The historic wrestling competition is held every year with much enthusiasm, which is joined by thousands of people from different parts of the country.

Jabbar Wrestling Competition was introduced in 1909 by Abdul Jabbar Saodagar. His desire was to cultivate a sport that would prepare the youth to fight against the British rule which is a self-defence skill without weapons.

Wrestling Competition is a form of combat sport involving grappling type techniques such as clinches fighting, throws and pinning downs, joint locks and other grappling holds.

It is one of the oldest traditions of Chattogram. The sporting event, held in the first month of Bangla year, always takes place at Laldighi Maidan.

Meanwhile, the century-old three-day long Jobbarer Boli Khela (wrestling) and Boishakhi Mela began on April 24 after remaining suspended for two years due to Covid pandemic.

Besides, the holding of the festival was uncertain during the current year for want of a venue.

The festival had been regularly held in Laldighi Maidan and its adjacent areas of the city.

The Laldighi ground belongs to Govt Muslim High School as a playground. But it was used as a venue for different festivals and political meetings with the permission of the school committee.

In 1966, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had declared his historic 6-point charter in a public meeting in this ground. So, the present government has taken up a project to construct a memorial for six-point demand of Bangabandhu which is now under-construction. As a result, it was not possible to hold the century-old festival at Laldighi Maidan this year.

So, the Late Abdul Jabbar Smriti Kusti Portijogita o Boishakhi Mela committee, had earlier announced to suspend the festival this year that sparked an annoyance among the entire population of the port city including the cultural activists.

With the popular demand of the city-people, the Mayor of Chattogram took the initiative to organise the festival in the surrounding streets of Laldighi area san the Laldighi Maidan.

It may be mentioned that thousands of visitors and spectators regularly gather at the Boishakhi Mela, spanning from New Market to Anderkillah and from Jail Road to Shaheed Minar. The fair, which extends over three kilometers surrounding th Laldighi Maidan, is the largest in Chattogram. Small and medium entrepreneurs bring a range of utilities to the fair, while nagordola, circus and other activities bring added attraction to this highly anticipated event. The Boishakhi Mela, the main attraction of the entire initiative commenced on April 24 or Baishakh 11 at Laldighi Maidan.

