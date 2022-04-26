Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Jobbarer Boli Khela

Jiban Boli of Chokoria adjudged champion of this year

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Nurul Amin

Tanvir Islam Jiban receives trophy from CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury for being champion in the Jabbar Wrestling Competition at Laldighi Maidan on Monday. photo : Observer

Tanvir Islam Jiban receives trophy from CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury for being champion in the Jabbar Wrestling Competition at Laldighi Maidan on Monday. photo : Observer

CHATTOGRAM Apr 25: Jiban Boli (wrestler) (Tanvir Islam Jiban) of Chokoria won the Championship of Jabber's Wrestling Competition held at Laldighi Maidan on Monday.
He defeated Shahjalal Boli of Cumilla, the champion of 2019 competition.
Jiban Boli was the champion in 2018 competition. Jibon Boli had beaten Shahjalal Boli in 2018 competition.
A total of 70 wrestlers from different parts of the country participated in the competition.
Chattogram City Corporation, sponsored the 113th Jobbarer Boli Khela.
Thousands of people arrived to witness the fascinating competition and the three-day-long Boisakhi Mela. Jiban Boli of Chokoria won the title finally exhibiting breathtaking skills and stamina. He was awarded Tk 25,000 as cash prize and runners up has been awarded Tk 20,000 as the prize money.
On the occasion, various types of makeshift shops and stalls were erected over vast areas, surrounding the Laldighi Maidan.  The locally-made beautiful handicrafts and indigenous household goods, were on sale on an area of about one kilometer of the Laldighi Maidan.
The historic wrestling competition is held every year with much enthusiasm, which is joined by thousands of people from different parts of the country.
Jabbar Wrestling Competition was introduced in 1909 by Abdul Jabbar Saodagar. His desire was to cultivate a sport that would prepare the youth to fight against the British rule which is a self-defence skill without weapons.
Wrestling Competition is a form of combat sport involving grappling type techniques such as clinches fighting, throws and pinning downs, joint locks and other grappling holds.
It is one of the oldest traditions of Chattogram. The sporting event, held in the first month of Bangla year, always takes place at Laldighi Maidan.
Meanwhile, the century-old three-day long Jobbarer Boli Khela (wrestling) and Boishakhi Mela began on April 24 after remaining suspended for two years due to Covid pandemic.
Besides, the holding of the festival was uncertain during the current year for want of a venue.
The festival had been regularly held in Laldighi Maidan and its adjacent areas of the city.
The Laldighi ground belongs to Govt Muslim High School as a playground. But it was used as a venue for different festivals and political meetings with the permission of the school committee.
In 1966, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had declared his historic 6-point charter in a public meeting in this ground. So, the present government has taken up a project to construct a memorial for six-point demand of Bangabandhu which is now under-construction. As a result, it was not possible to hold the century-old festival at Laldighi Maidan this year.
So, the Late Abdul Jabbar Smriti Kusti Portijogita o Boishakhi Mela committee, had earlier announced to suspend the festival this year that sparked an annoyance among the entire population of the port city including the cultural activists.
With the popular demand of the city-people, the Mayor of Chattogram took the initiative to organise the festival in the surrounding streets of Laldighi area san the Laldighi Maidan.
It may be mentioned that thousands of visitors and spectators regularly gather at the Boishakhi Mela, spanning from New Market to Anderkillah and from Jail Road to Shaheed Minar. The fair, which extends over three kilometers surrounding th Laldighi Maidan, is the largest in Chattogram. Small and medium entrepreneurs bring a range of utilities to the fair, while nagordola, circus and other activities bring added attraction to this highly anticipated event. The Boishakhi Mela, the main attraction of the entire initiative commenced on April 24 or Baishakh 11 at Laldighi Maidan.
The wrestling competition was held today (on April 25 or Baishakh 12).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No construction on Tetultola Playground: Home boss
Tetultala Playground: Fair probe into detention of mother, son demanded
Once hapless thousands now proud owners of homes
Jiban Boli of Chokoria adjudged champion of this year
27 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Working to boost democracy: PM tells Norwegian FM
BD, Denmark sign accord on climate change  expertise exchange
Roadside markets, factories in N’ganj add to traffic woes


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft