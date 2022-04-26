Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

27 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally remained at 29,127. Some 27 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,952,583.  
Besides, 299 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,883,759 and overall recovery rate at 96.99 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.43 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.98 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 6,348 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No construction on Tetultola Playground: Home boss
Tetultala Playground: Fair probe into detention of mother, son demanded
Once hapless thousands now proud owners of homes
Jiban Boli of Chokoria adjudged champion of this year
27 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Working to boost democracy: PM tells Norwegian FM
BD, Denmark sign accord on climate change  expertise exchange
Roadside markets, factories in N’ganj add to traffic woes


Latest News
Shop owners in Ctg cheat buyers on pretext of foreign products
Huge pressure at Paturia ghat as 2 ferries remain inoperative
One killed in Sherpur road mishap
More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya
471 teachers' appointment recommended in govt-aided pvt schools
Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine: government source
4-tier security at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan for Eid congregation
One held for selling train tickets in black
Severe heat wave may continue in four districts
Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term
Most Read News
Macron projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation to continue iftar meals distribution: Babar
DU IBA admission test rescheduled
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regains 2nd slot beating Muktijoddha SKC 4-3
BGMEA seeks cooperation of BRT to make garment workers’ Eid journey easy
Jewel freed after arrest by DB, RAB from Dhaka College hostel
Moscow expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Macron defeats Le Pen, pledges change
Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft