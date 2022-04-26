Video
BD, Denmark sign accord on climate change  expertise exchange

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Denmark have signed a Framework Document on Sustainable and Green Engagement to build synergies between Bangladesh's home-grown climate change adaptation strategies and Danish innovation and technological expertise.
The document focuses on climate change adaptation and mitigation, environmental damage and loss of biodiversity in the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, said a joint statement after the signing ceremony.
However, Denmark is the first country to enter a Framework Engagement with Bangladesh aiming to provide knowledge and technology towards attaining a sustainable and greener future.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Danish Minister for Development and Cooperation Flemming Moller Mortensen inked the document at a city hotel function. Visiting Danish Crown Princess Mary was present to witness the signing ceremony.
During the ceremony, Dr Momen said that the Framework Document would serve as an expression of intent between Bangladesh and Denmark, which will be supplemented by an Action Plan involving the concerned government entities.
"This initiative signals our two countries' shared interest in further diversifying the content of our bilateral relations," he said.
The Danish Minister stated that he was very pleased to sign the agreement during his first visit to Bangladesh.  
"Denmark and Bangladesh are two countries with a strong and active engagement in the global climate agenda. Signing of the green framework document today, signals that we are ready to 'walk the talk' on the commitments made in the Paris Agreement - the international treaty on climate change," he said.
The cooperation will bring all instruments into play, ranging from diplomatic action and development cooperation to climate funding and investments, trade and private sector relations, including public-private partnerships, said the statement. After the signing ceremony, Dr Momen held a meeting with the Danish Minister to discuss various issues related to development cooperation between the two countries.






