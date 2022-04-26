97 RU teachers in world best researchers list

RAJSHAHI, Apr 25: A total of 97 teachers of Rajshahi University (RU) have captured their places in the world best researchers list of the Alper-Dodger (AD) Scientific Index- 2022.

On April 23 last, the list was published on the website of AD Scientific Index. A total of 7.29 lakh researchers from 14,120 institutions in the world got their places in the list.

Professor Monzur Hossain of the Department of Botany in RU said the AD Scientific Index is a ranking system with a methodology-based principle of including only meritorious scientists.

Based on Google Scholar's total h-index scores, it lists all academicians, who are ranked in the world in the top university rankings for the last five years. -BSS