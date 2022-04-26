Video
Bangabandhu was not only leader of BD but of world: ACC Commissioner

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Dr Mozammel Huq Khan on Monday said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman was not only the defecto leader of Bangladesh, he was also the leader of the whole world.
"Bangabandhu used to say that the whole world is divided into two parts, 'One for the ruled and another for rulers'. Bangabandhu used to be comfortable to stand with the ruled," he said while addressing a function at Jatiya Press Club on Monday as chief guest.
The Greater Faridpur Journalists' Forum (GFJF) and Dr Ambedkar Foundation of Bangladesh jointly organized a discussion meeting to unveiling six editions of a book in the name of the Founder of Bagladesh and Father of the Nation Bagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman.
A Bangladeshi migrant to Canada Alvin Dilip Bagchi, a writer and researcher, has written the books.
Alvin Bagchi, a writer with critical thinking skills, has been living in Canada since 2008 and is involved in piles of works, especially reading, listening, writing and researching for building his career.
In respect of writer Dilip Bagchi, ACC Commissioner Mozammel Huq Khan said he has done tremendous work by writing six editions on the Father of the Nation. Such will is considered to be a rare example. Writer's indomitable trend and attention to cultivate Bangabandhu is an exception. His intellect and intelligence to write on the Father of Bangladesh seems to be a different taste in writing.
The speakers said his literary works on the Founder of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibnur Rahman in six editions is an achievement covered with rare information, facts and documents. Such wrings opens new thinking in respect of Bangabandhu.
National University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mashiur Rahmanas, Associate Professor of World Religions and Culture Father Tapan De Rozario, writer Alvin Dilip Bagchi, Gabriel Rozario, Jahurul Islam Tuku, Mujibur Rahman Jitu, Jihadur Rahman with Kazi Rownak Hossain in the chair. Dr Ambedkar Foundation Bangladesh Executive Director P R Biswas moderated the program.


