Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:14 PM
Home City News

Improved food, milk provided to Cox’s Bazar prisoners children

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Corresponded

Cox's Bazar jail authorities have taken remarkable initiative to provide extra food and milk to 60 prisoners' children.
The jail authority provides every prisoner new juicy dish with potato and fish.
Md Nesar Alam, Superintendent of Cox's Bazar jail told The Daily Observer on Sunday that the jail authority provides extra food and milk to 60 prisoners' children. At least 4500 prisoners cheered the new Sehri menu in Cox's Bazar prison, "Good food makes everyone happy," he added.
Inmates have no complain about the quality and quantity of food served in the jails now, he added.  It will help to provide good food at Sehri to the prisoners and inspired them to keep religious.  Nesar, added.
A senior jail official, on condition of anonymity, said the iftar items were the same for these special inmates as well; however, they enjoyed a bit more flexibility when it came to food from outside - albeit after proper security check.
Cox's Bazar jail authorities have set up digital display board in the prison gate for a hassle free release of intimates on bail from court.
Md Neasar Alam, said, "We have set up digital display board in prison gate for a hassle free release of intimates who get bail from court."
He also said Cox's Bazar jail authorities also set up four submersible pumps inside the jail for supply of fresh water for the inmates. We are also ensuring safe drinking water in Cox's Bazar jail.
The jailer added that hygienic food is provided to the inmates in a proper way during the month of Ramadan. The menu is the same in jails across the country, according to jail sources.
The Cox Bazaar jail authority also provides each prisoner sufficient required space to sleep without trouble, enough water for bathing and toilet use, according to sources.
Preferring anonymity, a high official of the Cox's Bazar jail told The Daily Observer that they have put strict surveillance system inside and outside the prison.  Two duty jailors are deployed for well-duty round the clock inside the jail, according to sources.  
"We have taken all the precautionary measures and beefed up supervision in the prison cells and outside the jail compound so that any attempt of anarchy could be foiled instantly," he noted.
He further said that the detainees have asked to follow the jail codes strictly and additional forces have also been deployed in and around the Cox's Bazar jail area.


