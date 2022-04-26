Video
‘Rastrabiggan Satirtha Forum Trust Fund’ established at DU

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
DU Correspondent

A new trust fund titled 'Rastrabiggan Satirtha Forum (1976-1979) Trust Fund' has been established for the students of Political Science Department of Dhaka University.
To set up the trust fund, on behalf of the forum, Prof Md Ferdous Hossain and Khairuzzaman Hira handed over a cheaque of Taka 17 lakh to DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed on Monday at the Vice-Chancellor's Lounge, said a press release.
Vice-Chancellor of DU Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman addressed the program as chief guest, added the release. Out of the income of this trust fund, every year some financially challenged students of the Department of Political Science will be given scholarship.
Dean of the social sciences faculty Prof Dr Zia Rahman, Representatives from Rastrabiggan Satirtha Forum (1976-1979) Rokeya Hossain Ruby, Nayar Sultana Swapna, Md. Mizanur Rahman and Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarker were present on this occasion.
DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman thanked the donors for setting up this trust fund and said the fund will play an important role to make an inclusive society and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).    -BSS


