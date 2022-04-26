

Ensure safe, fast commuting of Eid holiday makers



Understandably, the pressure is mounting on our roads, railroads and river routes. The point, however, every year some 8 million people leaves Dhaka to celebrate Eid , and their journey turns bitter largely due to prolonged traffic jams, overpricing of tickets and delays in bus and train schedules. We don't expect to witness the same scenario once more. Moreover, the return journey gets even worse with added road accidents.



Though government authorities concerned have been parroting of 'adequate' measures to have been taken this time, we have enough reasons to fear that the traffic may go haywire unless not controlled strictly. Moreover, in case the rains set in with gusty winds - it would not only slow down movement of vehicles but also damage the roads further - inviting unavoidable accidents.



First of all, road, transport and traffic authorities must ensure roads are in good condition and that public transport vehicles are fit and only driven by skilled drivers with valid licenses. It comes with a string attached on controlling ticket prices.



Second, since a huge number of people will take river routes, the authorities must ensure that launches and ferries are safe for commuting.



Third, overcrowding--which is often the reason for launch and bus accidents--must be prevented. We urge authorities concerned to take vigilant and practical steps to prevent overcrowding of Eid bound passengers on their to and fro journeys. On that note - safeguarding lives are more important than quick money making.



Fourth, since the domestic and international tourism industry is all set to rebound after two years of slump triggered by the pandemic - the aviation industry must stay on alert for the high turnover of passengers in our domestic and international routes. We advise to open temporary control rooms along our high ways and in all districts, up until holiday makers safely make their return journeys back to the city. Highway and industrial police units may well join in to strengthen the traffic control mechanism.



Last but never the least - we are worried about potential gridlocks to overwhelm ferry passengers. Transport operators have already warned, passengers could be stuck in their vehicles and buses for hours before they are able to board ferries.



