Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

China-Bangladesh joint effort to prevent pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

Dear Sir

April 27th 2021marks the anniversary of the Video Conference of Foreign Ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on COVID-19. China pledges to deepen anti-pandemic cooperation with South Asian countries.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chairs a video conference of Foreign Ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on coping with COVID-19, April 27, 2021. As we have both witnessed, Bangladesh and China has worked closely on the anti-pandemic fight in the past year. China has provided medical personnel and supplies, donated vaccines and facilitated vaccine co-production. Sinopharm and Sinovax champion in the total inoculation in Bangladesh. By far, both countries have contained the virus pretty well. Bangladesh is back on the track of steady growth. This is an outstanding example of our bilateral cooperation.

The anti-pandemic cooperation represents a perspective to evaluate China-Bangladesh bilateral relations. We expect this relation will extend further.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
