Harassment in public transport deteriorates self dignity of women

The rhetoric molestation or sexual harassment in public transport went beyond the tolerable level of any self respected women, imposing an artificial threat and impediment for ensuring gender equality in society as well as attaining sustainable and inclusive growth. At the moment, women especially the youth category are frequently facing multifarious challenges in the public transports including unsolicited touching, verbal or nonverbal harassment, direct contact with the sexual parts by co-passengers or conductor, disclosing the ugliness and uncivilized approach of the male in the post modernism time which is also putting huge pressure on the mentality and social growth as well.



Over half of the population is women and they will get the equal rights as per the constitutional obligation. Considering the necessity in empowering women for attaining sustainable economy and prosperous country, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahman started the process of uplifting the female status through enacting Article - 28 in Bangladesh Constitution where it is vividly depicted that equal rights of woman with man in all spheres of the state and of public life.



It is a must to ensure complete security of the women whatever it is in the public transport or in any social atmosphere for establishing gender equality in society. Without empowering women through eradicating such kind of unwanted sexual harassment, it is not possible to ensure social discipline and harmony. Actually, it is a time befitting demand to involve women in the mainstream economy through ensuring their participation in all the productive sectors including agriculture, service and industrial.



The role of the incumbent government is praiseworthy to patronize women in the field of political, social and economic arena. Nowadays, females are holding the highest professional position in the society and they are leading the society compared with the male mainly for the patronization of the ruling government, but the unwelcome sexual harassment in public bus is deteriorating the self respect of the women which is not acceptable in any manner.



It is to be said that women are not safe in the darkness of the night in the context of Bangladesh and still the females are following such irrational and so-called family and social norms. Even the forced women, locally recognized as the beauty queen of darkness, are not safe in the night; they are struggling to manage their minimum requirement of food items. On the other hand, the working class women are bearing numbness pain to reach their office timely by travelling public transport mainly because of molestation.



It is very astonishing that a female is not safe in the sunlight, indicating that Bangladesh still lagged behind ensuring the physical security of the women. We have several laws to protect the honour of the women, but, mere law implementation is not enough to eradicate such uncivilized approach of the male in public transport. Witnessing such uncivilized approach, it seem to me that we are still leading in the ancient world when living female were forced to push into the grave.



Female workers in the RMG sector are playing the most impact oriented contribution to run the wheel of the manufacturing industry. Now, women are not only involved in all productive sectors, but they are operating small, medium and large scale businesses. In contemporary Bangladesh, the women entrepreneurs are even facilitating the male to create the employment generation. So, it is evidently proved that women played a vital role to attain the tremendous economic growth of the country.



Women are carrying knife, nail cutter, safety pins, pepper spray in their bags or hidden places to tackle the unwelcome sexual harassments, indicating the brutality and uncivilized approach of the male. It is my personal opinion that the mindset crisis of some male is imposing numbness pain into the core of the heart of the women. At the same time, male are losing their respect to women only for conducting such shameful acts in public buses.



A recent media report disclosed that 94 percent women are facing severe sexual harassment in public transports which means that even an aged woman is not safe in public bus. We are really leading an unreal city to consider the negative mentality of the male. If law enforcement is not enough to prevent such negative approaches, so, what is the remedy from the prevailing social crisis? The positive mindset of the male on women can utterly change the incident of molestation in public transports.



A woman cannot protest instantly against molestation mainly for the traditional outlook of the society. Finding no other alternative and remedy from the ongoing social crisis, women kept silent after facing hidden molestation in public transport, but such negative culture puts an adverse impact on the state of the mind and she enters her office in a gloomy mentality which is losing her productivity.



Actually, molestation in public transports is imposing an artificial barrier to flourish the potentiality of the women. This is the time befitting demand to change the negative mindset of the male for gaining a prosperous and golden Bangladesh envisioned by the father of the nation. Definitely, we all have to resolve such ongoing social crisis for empowering women and maintaining steady growth of the country.



There are not enough buses or public transportation for women passengers, and for this, they are being force to ride the public buses they need to share the local ones. Due to lack of adequate and separate bus services, most women are facing sexual harassment in public transports. Intentionally touching, holding hands or shoulders and pushing incidents without any reason are the common phenomenon. In such an awkward situation, women cannot even speak out.



By asking some female passengers regarding the issues the outcome is that they mostly do not speak up and they tolerate this brutality silently and move themselves into different seats if possible. Some of them carry safety tools for attacking back in any intolerable behaviour. Some use shoulder bags so that they can provide protection.



The molestation incidents are gradually increasing and the authorities are failing to tackle such a social crisis which is really a concern for maintaining social harmony. During the period of the holy Ramadan, the molesters are conducting their unethical physical performance to meet their sexual appetite in the form of molestation and the victims are leading life-in-death situation.



Now the concern is that these are resolving through utilizing the religious and legal procedure or, so, changing the mindset of the molesters is the only way to get remedy from such unwanted sexual harassment. When a girl leaves for work the family and the girl herself does not know how safely she can return home. Rapes in busses, molestation in Cab or CNG are now regular stories, expressing the mentality of the contemporary Bangladesh.



In the 21st century if we still have the mentality of blaming the victims on the basis of dress up or attitude, then these issues are never going to be solved. As men and women are inseparable parts of society, respecting the other gender is essential. The next generation should learn more about manners and ethics regarding respecting the opposite gender. The molesters should be brought under the law to eradicate such type of unwanted sexual harassments.



More female buses should be launched to ensure hassle-free travelling. To all intents and purposes a safe environment for women can accelerate the development of that nation.

Omama Ahmed Sristy is a banker









