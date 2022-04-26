

Culture of impunity and the death of innocents



Clashes erupted between workers at two fast food outlets in New Market which later turned into a clash between the businessmen and the students of Dhaka College. The Dhaka College and New Market area turned out a battlefield in the chase and counter-chase of shop owners-employees and students of Dhaka College. Many innocent people including journalists and police were injured and two persons lost their lives in this bloody clash which lasted for 48 hours. One of them is Nahid Hossain, a 'deliveryman' of a courier service who left his home in Kamrangichar to join his workplace.



But he lost his life in a clash between the two sides in the New Market area. Footage published in the newspaper shows a young man wearing a helmet stabbing Nahid indiscriminately with a sharp weapon. Could it be the image of a civilized state? After having a look on the brutal picture, really I can't control myself. Nahid has nothing to do with those who were involved in the conflict. He also did not go there to fight with any group, then in whose interest did innocent Nahid have to die? Who will answer this question? Another is Mursalin, a salesman at a readymade clothing store in the New Market who also got admitted with injuries at the hospital and lastly succumbed. Now it is a question of fair justice!



The clashes, which lasted for about 48 hours, resulted in heavy traffic jams during Ramadan. Many innocent people including journalists and police have been injured while performing their professional duties. The police tried their best to normalize the situation. But ignoring them, clashes were going on from time to time. Now the question is - is it only the responsibility of the police to keep situation under control?



In a place as important as Newmarket, bloody clashes have been going on for a long time but why no responsible person of the country rushed to there to handle the situation? Mayor of the city, Business leaders, Local leaders, why not take the initiative to normalize the circumstances? There are many such questions but who will reply? The situation would not have been so worsen if any person in charge of the high level had been active in the beginning.



Nahid got married just seven months ago. His wife Dalia's hand is still hennaed where is embossed 'I love you Nahid.' Nahid left forever breaking the chain of love and Dalia's all dreams. Mursalin had a small family with wife Mitu and a son and a daughter. In a short span of time, two families and all theirs dreams flattened Out. Trading has already grown up in the New Market in full swing. Students of Dhaka College will also be back in class-examination. But the loss of Nahid and Mursalin's family in the conflict will never be made up. The state cannot turn aside its liability.



The state will not be able to return Nahid and Mursalin to their families. However, the state can break the ice to the bereaved families by making sure exemplary punishment to the criminals. After all, this needs to ensure to restore people's confidence in the country's justice system. Nahid's mother named Nargis Akhter said to the journalists that she didn't want want justice! Her remarks highlighted a lack of confidence in the country's justice system, which is an ominous sign for a civilized and democratic state indeed. We want to have confidence in the justice system of the country.



What happened in the clashes that day is a criminal offense. The culprits can be traced only by analyzing the footage of numerous TV cameras and CCTV. We all expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice through an impartial investigation without any political considerations.

Indrojit Bhowmick is a researcher













